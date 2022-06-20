Former Impact World Tag Team Champion makes his return to Impact Wrestling to join Team Impact Originals at Slammiversary

Skip to main content
Tonight during Slammiversary it was a 10 man tag team match between Honor No More and Impact Originals but the latter team was down a member heading into the match. 

Former TNA President Dixie Carter would make here return to the company and announce that Eddie Edwards’ former tag team partner of The Wolves, Davey Richards as the final member of Team Impact Originals. 

This marks the first time Richards has been an Impact Wrestling ring since 2017 five years ago. It was also in 2017 when Richards turned on Edwards and broke up The Wolves. 

