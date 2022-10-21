Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C and an Eight Person Tournament to Crown a New X-Division Champion Announced

Tonight on Impact Wrestling AEW star and newly crowned X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C.

Option C allows for the current X-Division Champion to relinquish the championship for a shot at the Impact World Championship. 10 champions have invoked Option C and only three have been successful in claim the world title.

Kazarian will get his shot at Josh Alexander and the Impact World Championship on Friday November 18 at the IMPACT Plus Live Special Overdrive.

Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also announced that an eight person tournament will take place over the coming weeks and culminate at Overdrive to crown a new X-Division Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At this time there is no word on the eight participants in the tournament.

Update:

Here is the tournament bracket:

1 Gallery 1 Images

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!