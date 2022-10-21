Skip to main content
Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C and an Eight Person Tournament to Crown a New X-Division Champion Announced

Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C and an Eight Person Tournament to Crown a New X-Division Champion Announced

Tonight on Impact Wrestling AEW star and newly crowned X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C. 

Option C allows for the current X-Division Champion to relinquish the championship for a shot at the Impact World Championship. 10 champions have invoked Option C and only three have been successful in claim the world title.

Kazarian will get his shot at Josh Alexander and the Impact World Championship on Friday November 18 at the IMPACT Plus Live Special Overdrive.

Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore also announced that an eight person tournament will take place over the coming weeks and culminate at Overdrive to crown a new X-Division Champion. 

At this time there is no word on the eight participants in the tournament. 

Update:

Here is the tournament bracket:

3918CB92-D862-488D-8291-16394334D0A7
1
Gallery
1 Images

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D8CABA10-61BB-47F4-99CC-8A22AB81FB0F
Impact Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian invoked Option C and an Eight Person Tournament to Crown a New X-Division Champion Announced

2BEA5E50-A913-4FB0-BB90-68DA97CE6392
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 10.20.22

4472062A-174C-4A3A-9A0D-5B107A38B525
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: Bound For Glory Fallout 10.13.22

B3E393B1-CE7E-4CC7-AEFA-D974827DDA95
Impact Wrestling

Chris Bey Resigns Multiyear Contract with Impact Wrestling; Scott D’Amore Comments

7F8CD025-43F6-4451-8C14-B1792B478276
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Bound For Glory Fallout 10.13.22

2022-10-08 (26)
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Results 10.7.22

877E7395-76D3-4818-B1B9-C22FBF7D2249
Impact Wrestling Results

Former IMPACT World Champion wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory

3DE9126F-EB89-4505-96CF-F46E116F8EB0
Impact Wrestling Results

The Knockouts World Tag Team Championships Changed Hands at Bound For Glory