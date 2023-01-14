Frankie Kazarian signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling

Immediately following the Motor City Machine Guns retaining their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship against three other teams in a fatal four way elimination match they were interrupted by AEW star Frankie Kazarian.

Kazarian would head to the ring and talked about winning the X-Division Championship and coming up short for the world title last year. He would go on to say that when he returned to AEW that he returned to strangers.

Kazarian would then announce that he had a tough decision to make when lead to him signing a long-term contract with IMPACT.

