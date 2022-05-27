Gisele Shaw is officially signed with Impact Wrestling

It was recently announced on the “Mackmania” podcast that Gisele Shaw is officially under contract with Impact Wrestling

“The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw made her debut for Impact Wrestling on the February 10 edition of Impact’s preshow, Before the Impact confronting Lady Frost. This comes after weeks of vignettes leading up to her arrival aired.

Shaw would then make her in-ring debut on the February 17 edition of IMPACT! defeating Lady Frost.

During her podcast appearance she talked about signing with the company and more:

On signing with Impact: “My dream and goal was WWE, but we’re so focused on that one thing, we almost forget to live in the now. I’m super happy at IMPACT. They’ve taken a chance on me and I can’t wait to kick butt and show them that their investment is worth it. As of right now, my goal is to get signed and I got signed. I need to perform to the best of my ability.”

On being ‘the Quintessential Diva’: “I know that the word ‘Diva’ has a really bad connotation to it. People are like, ‘You want to be a diva?’ They think bra and panties matches and lingerie. When I started wrestling, it was at the time they were doing bra and panties matches. I’m fairly empowering and like to celebrate your body. Why not? The sex appeal of a female wrestler, a man won’t get that. Instead of looking at it like a negative thing, use it to your advantage. ‘Yeah, I’m sexy, and you should buy my photo.’ When I broke in, I was like, ‘I’m trained, I’m good to go, I’m going to do bra and panties matches, I don’t care.’ To me, it is celebration for your body. What the Quintessential Diva means, it’s not just a pretty face or bra and panties matches. I can do anything. I’m smart, brawn, beauty. The last thing for me, the beauty thing, as women, people do look at you and go, ‘it’s all about the look.’ I feel that it would be better if fans looked at us and ‘it’s the wrestling, then brains, then the beauty.’ If you can’t have a connection with the people or hold a conversation that is intelligent, then it’s just, ‘Oh yeah, great, nice conversation.’ It was important that when I came to IMPACT, I was like, ‘Is it okay if I can use Quintessential Diva because, to me, it’s a positive thing and I want people to understand and see it from a different perspective rather than negative connotation’.”

