Honor No More vs Impact Originals announced for Slammiversary

Tonight during Impact Wrestling Honor No More’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Heath and Rhino.

After the match the rest of Honor No More showed up and helped Bennett and Taven take out “The Man Beast” Rhino. This led to Motor City Machine Guns and AEW star Frankie Kazarian to hit the ring and make the save.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While Rhino was carted away in an ambulance Scott D’Amore told Motor City Machine Guns and Kazarian to find two more current or former Impact guys to team with to take on Honor No More at Slammiversary to finish this once and for all.

Who will the Impact Originals pick?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!