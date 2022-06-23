Skip to main content
Huge Impact World Championship match announced for Ric Flair’s Last Match show

Coming off the heels of this past Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV Impact World Champion Josh Alexander successfully defended the title against the leader of Violent By Design Eric Young. 

News then broke yesterday that Alexander’s next challenger will be against the undefeated giant of Violent By Design, Joe Doering who picked up a disqualification victory over the champion last week. The match will take place on Friday July 1, 2022 at Against All Odds.

Today it was announced that if Alexander can get past Doering then he will have another tough test ahead of him as Major League Wrestling’s own Jacob Fatu of the An’oi dynasty looks to dethrone the walking weapon. This match was signed for July 31 at the Ric Flair Last Match show in Nashville, Tennessee at Starrcast V.

