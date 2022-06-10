Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim speaks on her executive role in Impact Wrestling, Breaking barriers in Women’s Wrestling and Slammiversary

Gail Kim who is a legend in Women’s Wrestling brought it to the forefront during her time in TNA now Impact Wrestling in the early 2000s with her feud with Awesome Kong.

The seven time Impact Knockouts World Champion recently transition into a backstage role in the company. Kim also spoke with Denise Salcedo on the “Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo” podcast. They talked about a multitude of topics including breaking barriers in women’s wrestling and Slammiversary.

Here is the full interview via YouTube:

