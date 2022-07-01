Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Preview 7.1.22

Tonight is Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds IMPACT Plus special. Five titles will be up for grabs plus the return of ECW Legend Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Countdown to Against All Odds:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Countdown to Against All Odds streaming LIVE & FREE at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. After reclaiming possession of the Digital Media Championship at Slammiversary, Rich Swann must put his title on the line against Brian Myers once again but this time, it’s a Dot Combat match! With no disqualifications, no count outs and a plethora of tech-related weaponry, there’s no telling what might happen.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Also on Countdown to Against All Odds, Black Taurus goes one-on-one with Laredo Kid in a battle between two of Lucha Libre AAA’s hottest stars! With the X-Division more stacked than ever, there’s nothing these masked warriors won’t do in order to score the victory and move up the rankings ladder.

Against All Odds main card:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, Josh Alexander proved that he is, without a doubt, the future of IMPACT Wrestling as he defeated Eric Young to retain the IMPACT World Title in a grueling contest. But the fight is only just beginning for the “Walking Weapon” as he must now turn his attention towards Against All Odds where he will defend his title against the undefeated powerhouse, Joe Doering. Recently on IMPACT!, Doering scored a disqualification victory over Alexander and with the threat of Violent By Design still looming, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made the match official. Something has got to give in Atlanta as both Alexander’s IMPACT World Title and Doering’s undefeated streak will be on the line!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After falling to the IMPACT Originals at Slammiversary, Honor No More found themselves in a heated brawl with James Storm, The Briscoes and new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers on IMPACT. Realizing that the war between IMPACT Wrestling and Honor No More was far from over, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made a colossal 10-man tag team match for Against All Odds! Representing Honor No More will be Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King and Vincent. But later in the night, Eddie Edwards led a steel chair assault on “Dem Boys”, taking them out of action much like they did to Team IMPACT members Heath and Rhino. D’Amore informed Gia Miller that The Briscoes will not be cleared to compete. Storm and The Good Brothers were tasked with finding two new partners and on the final IMPACT! before Against All Odds, they were revealed: Storm’s longtime tag team partner in America’s Most Wanted, Chris Harris, and a vengeful Heath!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Slammiversary, Jordynne Grace made history when she defeated four other competitors to become the new Knockouts World Champion in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match. But at Against All Odds, former champion Tasha Steelz will receive her contractually-obligated rematch. Can “Thicc Mama Pump” turn away the challenge of the “Boricua Badass” when they square off one-on-one? Or will Steelz quickly reclaim her spot at the top of the Knockouts Division?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - If you thought the situation between Moose and Sami Callihan couldn’t get any more violent, think again. Just days after Callihan’s victory over Moose in Monster’s Ball, Moose retaliated with a blindside attack on the “Death Machine”. A fired up Callihan stormed to the back where he demanded to battle Moose in Raven’s signature match type, the Clockwork Orange House of Fun. In an attempt to settle the score once and for all, IMPACT Official Gail Kim made it official for Against All Odds. Plus, we now know that the inventor of the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match, Raven, will be there LIVE! Who will be left standing in Atlanta after one of the most extreme matches in all of professional wrestling?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Mia Yim has been on a roll since making her IMPACT Wrestling return just a few months ago and the alliance of Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo have made it no secret that they want her gone. In an act of retaliation, “The HBIC” sent the duo a physical message by pushing them off the top of a ladder in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary. Days later on IMPACT!, Yim found herself on the receiving end of a two-on-one beatdown at the hands of Green and Purrazzo – that is, until Knockouts trailblazer Mickie James made the save. In a digital exclusive video, Green and Purrazzo laid out the challenge for a tag team match and it has been made official! At Against All Odds, which team will reign supreme when Mia Yim and Mickie James unite to battle Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Against All Odds, Mike Bailey is set to make his first X-Division Title defense since dethroning Ace Austin in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. Former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel won a four-way #1 contenders match over Chris Bey, Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid to earn an opportunity at reclaiming the gold. Having handed Bailey his first and only singles loss since coming to IMPACT Wrestling, does Miguel have Speedball’s number?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie made their triumphant tag team return at Slammiversary as they defeated The Influence to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. Madison Rayne suffered an injury during the match, leaving Tenille Dashwood without a partner for their contractually-obligated rematch. Queue Gisele Shaw, who was looking for a new tag team partner after her alliance with Alisha fell short of expectations. Following a singles victory over Rosemary, Shaw was welcomed into The Influence to challenge Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Against All Odds!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Motor City Machine Guns are set to renew their longstanding rivalry with Bullet Club when they battle two of the group’s newest members, Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Just 24 hours removed from Sabin’s victory over Frankie Kazarian and Austin’s victory over Alex Zayne, both teams are heading into Against All Odds with momentum on their side. Who will fire the next shot when the Guns and the Bullet Club collide in Atlanta?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!