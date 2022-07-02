Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Results and Recap 7.1.22

Tonight the men and women of Impact Wrestling insurmountable odds as Josh Alexander defended the Impact World Championship against the undefeated Joe Doering, “The Wildcat” Chris Harris made his return to in-ring action and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Countdown to Against All Odds:

Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid

Brian Myers defeated Rich Swann to become the new Digital Media Champion 

Against All Odds main card:

Motor City Machine Guns defeated Ace Austin and Chris Bey

What an entrance 

It’s safe to say that these teams don’t like each other 

Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green defeated Mia Yim and Mickie James 

Honor No More looks to shuffle the deck 

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Trey Miguel to retain the X-Division Championship 

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated Gisele Shaw and Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship 

Masha Slamovich has her next mark

Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, America’s Most Wanted and Heath defeated Honor No More

The ECW Legend is here 

Moose defeated Sami Callihan 

Jordynne Grace defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the Knockouts World Championship 

Main event time

Josh Alexander defeated Joe Doering to retain the Impact World Championship 

