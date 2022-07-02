Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Results and Recap 7.1.22
Tonight the men and women of Impact Wrestling insurmountable odds as Josh Alexander defended the Impact World Championship against the undefeated Joe Doering, “The Wildcat” Chris Harris made his return to in-ring action and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Countdown to Against All Odds:
Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid
Brian Myers defeated Rich Swann to become the new Digital Media Champion
Against All Odds main card:
Motor City Machine Guns defeated Ace Austin and Chris Bey
What an entrance
It’s safe to say that these teams don’t like each other
Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green defeated Mia Yim and Mickie James
Honor No More looks to shuffle the deck
“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Trey Miguel to retain the X-Division Championship
Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated Gisele Shaw and Tenille Dashwood to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
Masha Slamovich has her next mark
Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, America’s Most Wanted and Heath defeated Honor No More
The ECW Legend is here
Moose defeated Sami Callihan
Jordynne Grace defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the Knockouts World Championship
Main event time
Josh Alexander defeated Joe Doering to retain the Impact World Championship
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!