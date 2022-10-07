Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Preview 10.7.22

Tonight is the biggest show of the year for IMPACT! as they present Bound For Glory. Six championships will be on the line, ECW legend Raven will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The hardcore icon and worldwide wrestling superstar, Raven, is set to be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame. A former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, he joins the elite company of Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss, Ken Shamrock and Awesome Kong as one of the most accomplished and influential names in IMPACT Wrestling history.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After retaining his Digital Media Title against Bhupinder Gujjar and Crazzy Steve, the former of which was in a Ladder match, Brian Myers demanded more competition. With the belief that he has elevated the Digital Media Title to become the most prestigious championship in all of IMPACT Wrestling, Myers laid out an open challenge to anyone from anywhere. Who will step up to the “Most Professional Wrestler” for a shot at the Digital Media Title?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following his victory in the action-packed 6 Way #1 Contenders Elimination match on IMPACT!, Eddie Edwards has earned the right to challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory on October 7th. The IMPACT World Championship has become an obsession of Edwards’ after he felt he was refused the opportunity to challenge Kenny Omega to bring the belt home to IMPACT in 2021. This was the impetus for Edwards joining Honor No More and now Edwards will have the opportunity in Albany, NY to capture the richest prize in IMPACT Wrestling for the third time in his career. Can Eddie Edwards back up everything he’s been preaching as the leader of Honor No More or will “The Walking Weapon’s” reign of excellence carry on?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Masha Slamovich has been on an unstoppable tear since arriving in IMPACT Wrestling, destroying anyone and everyone who has stood in her path. Following an impressive 14-0 win streak, Slamovich confronted Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and handed her the ominous “death warrant”. But before she could lay claim to the #1 contendership, Slamovich would go on to defeat former multi-time Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and secure her golden opportunity. The stage is now set for this monumental showdown between two of the most intense, unrelenting Knockouts of all time – and something has got to give.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Motor City Machine Guns have their sights set on reclaiming their spot at the top of the tag team division. At Bound For Glory, they’ll have an opportunity to do just that when they challenge Honor No More’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. A victory over one of professional wrestling’s most accomplished tag teams, The Good Brothers, earned Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley a match against NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Aussie Open. The Guns stood tall after a hard-fought contest and, as a result, punched their tickets to the biggest event of the year. Can the Motor City Machine Guns fight their way to a third reign with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles? Or will Taven and Bennett continue Honor No More’s reign of dominance over IMPACT Wrestling?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Victory Road, Frankie Kazarian outlasted seven other competitors to win the return of Triple Threat Revolver, earning him a coveted X-Division Title opportunity at Bound For Glory. Meanwhile, Mike Bailey continued his trendsetting reign as X-Division Champion when he defeated Ring of Honor standout Delirious on the very same night. Now the two are on a collision course for Albany, NY where they will face off for the richest prize in the X-Division! “Speedball” has been setting the world on fire with his willingness to defend against anyone, anywhere. But as a pioneer of the X-Division and worldwide wrestling superstar, Kazarian will stop at nothing to capture the gold for a fifth time. Who will reign supreme in what can only be described as an X-Division dream match for the ages?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Tensions in the Knockouts tag team division were rising at Victory Road when the trio of Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary and Jessicka, now known as the Death Dollz, approached IMPACT official Gail Kim and told her that they were ready for their Knockouts World Tag Team Title rematch against VXT. This time, stepping in for Rosemary will be the fun-loving but destructive force, Jessicka, as she unites with Taya Valkyrie in an attempt to regain their titles from Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. Following a brawl between the two rival teams, Jessicka proved to a doubtful Rosemary that she may hold the key to turning their luck around. Two teams will walk in but only one can leave Albany, NY as Knockouts World Tag Team Champions!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Mickie James is on a quest to prove that she can still go toe to toe with the very best in the Knockouts division. As she works her way through the ranks towards another Knockouts World Title opportunity, James has vowed that her next loss will bring an end to her career. At Victory Road, James kept her last rodeo alive with a hard-fought victory over Gisele Shaw. Earlier in the night, Mia Yim had an incredible showing in the return of Triple Threat Revolver, becoming the first Knockout to ever compete in the match type. Impressed by her performance, James challenged Yim on the biggest stage of the year, Bound For Glory. In a match built on respect, will James prove why she’s one of the greatest Knockouts of all time? Or will Yim triumph and bring an end to the legendary career of “Hardcore Country”?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bound For Glory will once again host the Call Your Shot Gauntlet as the stars and Knockouts vie for perhaps the most sought-after opportunity in all of professional wrestling. Whoever survives this grueling 20-person gauntlet will earn a title shot of their choosing, any time, any place. Last year, Moose shocked the world when he “called his shot” for an IMPACT World Title match on the very same night, defeating Josh Alexander just moments after becoming champion. Who will win this year’s gauntlet and what title will they choose to challenge for? We know that PCO, Rich Swann, Gisele Shaw, Heath, Bhupinder Gujjar, Bobby Fish, Moose, Steve Maclin, Sami Callihan, Killer Kelly, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Eric Young and Joe Hendry have entered and five mystery competitors will be revealed during the course of the match!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!