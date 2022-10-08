Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory 2022 Results 10.7.22
Last night Impact Wrestling put on their biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. Six championships were on the line, Mickie James continued her Last Rodeo and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Countdown to Bound For Glory:
Brian Myers defeated Dirty Dango to retain the Digital Media Championship
Tommy Dreamer inducted Raven into the IMPACT Hall of Fame
Bound For Glory Main Card:
Frankie Kazarian defeated Mike Bailey to become the new X-Division Champion
Mickie James defeated Mia Yim
The Death Dollz defeated VXT to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
The Kingdom defeated Motor City Machine Guns to retain the Impact World Tag Team Championship
Bully Ray wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet
Jordynne Grace defeated Masha Slamovich to retain the Knockouts World Championship
Josh Alexander defeated Eddie Edwards to retain the Impact World Championship