Impact Wrestling cordially invites you to the Monster’s Ball at Slammiversary

After Impact Wrestling went off the air tonight it was announced that Moose and Sami Callihan will settle their differences in a Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary.

Tonight during Impact Wrestling Sami Callihan kicked off the show letting Moose know that he might think he knows the rules of the game but he always changes them.

As the show progressed Callihan continued the mind games leading to a brawl between the two with Callihan coming out on top.

