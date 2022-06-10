Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling cordially invites you to the Monster’s Ball at Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling cordially invites you to the Monster’s Ball at Slammiversary

After Impact Wrestling went off the air tonight it was announced that Moose and Sami Callihan will settle their differences in a Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary.

Tonight during Impact Wrestling Sami Callihan kicked off the show letting Moose know that he might think he knows the rules of the game but he always changes them. 

As the show progressed Callihan continued the mind games leading to a brawl between the two with Callihan coming out on top. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

8276D3DC-30BF-49DC-8E6A-12E22DF5E779
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling cordially invites you to the Monster’s Ball at Slammiversary

D6CC2AA8-DF2D-4722-9D98-44333FFD0D1D
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap: PCO and Steve Maclin went to war, Slammiversary just got saucy and Honor No More stood tall 6.9.22

278EEC19-1BAC-4974-96DC-7F2CBE60B7FE
Impact Wrestling

The final participant for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary announced

C0E67D51-8BCE-4749-A330-6F5341149642
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview 6.9.22

7851DA7C-DCD8-4A5A-93B8-B1C1AB2B525A
New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling was always inevitable to get saucy

4379B914-C802-461A-8D8A-7DC49093C32F
New Japan Pro Wrestling

Current Impact Wrestling champion joins Bullet Club

2DD3A8D5-5C9C-470C-926A-F019899BB6BD
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 6.2.22

BC0567EE-29B7-4C5A-A126-D2416AAF4575
Impact Wrestling

Honor No More vs Impact Originals announced for Slammiversary