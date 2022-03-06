Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Crowns Their First Afro Latina Knockouts World Champion At Sacrifice

Tonight at the alive Impact Plus special, Sacrifice Mickie James defended the Knockouts World Title against number one contender Tasha Steelz. This was a rematch from last month’s Impact Plus special, No Surrender. 

Just before the match Chelsea Green, the friend of James was injured during Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge and Tasha would use this to her advantage. 

After multiple interferences from Savannah Evans Tasha Steelz would be able to catch James with a midair cutter to become Impact Wrestling’s first ever Afro Latina Knockouts World Champion with her historic win.

