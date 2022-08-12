Impact Wrestling: Emergence Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.11.22
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for tomorrow night’s live IMPACT Plus special, Emergence.
A contract signing was held to make the Emergence’s main event official, Madison Rayne wrestled her final match in IMPACT plus the X-Division Championship was on the line.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Impact on AXSTV:
Karl Anderson defeated Kenny King
The Redheaded Devil strikes again
All eyes are on the main event of Emergence tomorrow on IMPACT Plus
KUSHIDA defeated Deaner
Bhupinder Gujjar finally got the opportunity he has been seeking for week
Eric Young gets Violent By Design ready for Emergence
Killer Kelly defeated Tiffany Nieves
Mia Yim defeated Madison Rayne
Plans are all set for Deonna’s bachelorette party
Mike Bailey defeated Rocky Romero to retain the X-Division Championship
Mike Bailey will now defend his X-Division Championship against Jake Evans at Emergence
Contract signing time. Scott D’Amore welcomes champion and challenger.
Original in an unoriginal business
Heat turned to 11
An Alex Shelley original autograph
