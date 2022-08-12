Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling: Emergence Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.11.22

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for tomorrow night’s live IMPACT Plus special, Emergence.

A contract signing was held to make the Emergence’s main event official, Madison Rayne wrestled her final match in IMPACT plus the X-Division Championship was on the line. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Before the IMPACT: 

Impact on AXSTV: 

Karl Anderson defeated Kenny King 

The Redheaded Devil strikes again

All eyes are on the main event of Emergence tomorrow on IMPACT Plus 

KUSHIDA defeated Deaner

Bhupinder Gujjar finally got the opportunity he has been seeking for week 

Eric Young gets Violent By Design ready for Emergence 

Killer Kelly defeated Tiffany Nieves

Mia Yim defeated Madison Rayne 

Plans are all set for Deonna’s bachelorette party 

Mike Bailey defeated Rocky Romero to retain the X-Division Championship 

Mike Bailey will now defend his X-Division Championship against Jake Evans at Emergence 

Contract signing time. Scott D’Amore welcomes champion and challenger.

Original in an unoriginal business 

Heat turned to 11

An Alex Shelley original autograph

