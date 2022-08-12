Impact Wrestling Emergence Preview 8.12.22

Tonight live on IMPACT Plus from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL is Emergence. Five titles are on the line plus the fate of Honor No More and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Countdown to Emergence:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Countdown to Emergence, streaming LIVE & FREE this Friday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube! In a blockbuster tag team match on IMPACT!, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, now known as VXT, defeated the team of Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim. After Purrazzo pinned the current #1 Contender for the Knockouts World Title, she demanded that she be added to the Knockouts World Title match at Emergence. Instead, IMPACT official Gail Kim granted her and Chelsea Green a Knockouts World Tag Team Title opportunity against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary! With Havok’s alter-ego “Jessicka” by their side, will the reigning champs remain at the top of the mountain? Or will VXT prove that their longtime friendship is the key to even more success in the Knockouts division?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bhupinder Gujjar has been on a roll since making his IMPACT debut and believes that he deserves a golden opportunity. But when he challenged Brian Myers to a Digital Media Title match, the self-proclaimed “fighting champion” found every excuse in the book not to give him one. After conquering all obstacles that were placed in front of him, including a victory over Honor No More’s Vincent, Myers finally gave Gujjar what he desired. Will Punjab’s brightest blue-chip athlete capture IMPACT gold for the very first time? Or will Myers continue his reign as Digital Media Champion?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Emergence Main Card:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After joining forces with Josh Alexander to defeat Violent By Design in six-man tag team action, the Motor City Machine Guns set their sights on the IMPACT World Title – but only one could earn the right to challenge the “Walking Weapon”. In a blockbuster main event on IMPACT!, the Motor City Machine Guns went one-on-one as Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley tore the house down. When the dust had settled, it was Shelley who forced Sabin to submit to the Border City Stretch, earning him his first-ever opportunity at the IMPACT World Title. The stage is now set for Alexander vs Shelley in Chicago! Will Alexander continue to lead IMPACT Wrestling into the future or will Shelley capitalize on his golden opportunity and become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Against All Odds, Jordynne Grace remained at the top of the mountain when she defeated former Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz one-on-one. But just days later on IMPACT!, Thicc Mama Pump’s next challenger was revealed as Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo in an epic #1 Contenders main event. After the match, Grace shook hands with “The HBIC” as a sign of respect heading into their monumental title showdown. Mia Yim has made it no secret since returning to IMPACT Wrestling that she has her sights set on recapturing the gold she once held. But if there’s one thing we known about Jordynne Grace, it’s that she won’t go down with a fight. Grace vs Yim, only one can leave Chicago with the Knockouts World Title around their waist!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ever since Honor No More arrived on the scene, they have made one thing abundantly clear – they despise IMPACT Wrestling. While trying to reshape the company in their vision, they quickly found themselves on the bad side of several IMPACT stars, including those in Bullet Club. Recently on IMPACT!, Honor No More’s leader, Eddie Edwards, confronted IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore and demanded that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett receive an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity against The Good Brothers. After taking the show hostage, D’Amore granted them their wish under one condition. At Emergence, Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO and Vincent will collide with The Good Brothers, Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Hikuleo in a massive five on five showdown. If Honor No More wins, they will receive their IMPACT World Tag Team Title shot – but if they lose, they must disband! Who will be victorious in the final battle for faction supremacy?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Against All Odds, Steve Maclin cost Sami Callihan his Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Moose when he disguised himself as a cameraman and delivered a brutal blindside assault to the “Death Machine”. Since then, Moose and Maclin have denied all allegations that they’re in an alliance – and after Moose and Maclin left the ring separately following another attack on Callihan, the mystery continues. But now Callihan has a chance at revenge as he goes one-on-one with Maclin in a heated grudge match at Emergence!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Emergence will play host to a Lucha Libre AAA Attraction match as Bandido and Rey Horus compete in an IMPACT ring for the first time ever. What will happen when two of the world’s top Luchadores collide in Chicago? One thing is for certain, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Violent By Design looks to eliminate “the sickness” when they face off against Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA at Emergence. After coming up short against the Motor City Machine Guns, Doering and Deaner continued their assault after the match but there to make the save was the Guns’ longtime ally, KUSHIDA! With Alex Shelley set to challenge for the IMPACT World Title, Sabin and KUSHIDA will join forces in an attempt to fend off Violent By Design once and for all.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After missing his scheduled return at Slammiversary due to injury, the high-flying Jack Evans is set to challenge for the X-Division Title at Emergence. On the final IMPACT! before the big event, current X-Division Champion Mike Bailey successfully defended his title against New Japan Pro-Wrestling veteran Rocky Romero. But there’s no rest for the weary as “Speedball” must now square off against Evans just 24 hours later in Chicago!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!