Impact Wrestling Emergence Results and Recap 8.12.22
Tonight on IMPACT Plus was the live Emergence special. Five titles were on the line plus did Honor No More secure their spots on the roster against The Bullet Club?
Here are the full results and recap:
Countdown to Emergence:
Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar to retain the Digital Media Championship
VXT defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions
Emergence Main Card:
“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Jack Evans to retain the X-Division Championship
Maclin got the jump on Sami before the match
The brawl has been taken to the streets
The show must go on
Violent By Design defeated Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA
Tonight VXT proved they are the best in the Knockouts Division
The Redhead Devil strikes again
Bandido defeated Rey Horus
Sami tried to get the jump on Moose but Moose got back up
Moose is banned from ringside
Sami Callihan defeated Steve Maclin
Honor No More defeated Bullet Club
Jordynne Grace defeated Mia Yim to retain the Knockouts World Championship
Masha Slamovich has delivered a death warrant to the Queen of the Mountain
Josh Alexander defeated Alex Shelley to retain the Impact World Championship
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!