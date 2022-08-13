Impact Wrestling Emergence Results and Recap 8.12.22

Tonight on IMPACT Plus was the live Emergence special. Five titles were on the line plus did Honor No More secure their spots on the roster against The Bullet Club?

Here are the full results and recap:

Countdown to Emergence:

Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar to retain the Digital Media Championship

VXT defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary to become the new Knockouts World Tag Team Champions

Emergence Main Card:

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Jack Evans to retain the X-Division Championship

Maclin got the jump on Sami before the match

The brawl has been taken to the streets

The show must go on

Violent By Design defeated Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA

Tonight VXT proved they are the best in the Knockouts Division

The Redhead Devil strikes again

Bandido defeated Rey Horus

Sami tried to get the jump on Moose but Moose got back up

Moose is banned from ringside

Sami Callihan defeated Steve Maclin

Honor No More defeated Bullet Club

Jordynne Grace defeated Mia Yim to retain the Knockouts World Championship

Masha Slamovich has delivered a death warrant to the Queen of the Mountain

Josh Alexander defeated Alex Shelley to retain the Impact World Championship

