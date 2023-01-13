Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Results and Recap 1.12.23
Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for tomorrow’s Hard To Kill PPV. What happened when the IMPACT Champion Josh Alexander and Challenger Bully Ray went face to face…DIGITALLY?, Who gained the final momentum and more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Before the IMPACT:
Shera and Raj Singh defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice
IMPACTonAXSTV:
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander admits Bully Ray has gotten into his head
The time for talking is over
The Hard To Kill opening match
Heath defeated Brian Myers
The Ace and Bey Connection
Four on one mugging
Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary
The People’s Witch called on the elements
We have made it end
Haircut time with The Design
Strip away his identity and The Design holds all the power
RIP Death Machine
Who will fill in for Scott D’Amore?
“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Anthony Greene
Who will survive and be champion when all is said and done?
Moose, Eddie Edwards and Steve Maclin defeated IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, Rich Swann and Jonathan Gresham
Who and or what?