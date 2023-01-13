Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Results and Recap 1.12.23

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for tomorrow’s Hard To Kill PPV. What happened when the IMPACT Champion Josh Alexander and Challenger Bully Ray went face to face…DIGITALLY?, Who gained the final momentum and more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

Shera and Raj Singh defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice

IMPACTonAXSTV:

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander admits Bully Ray has gotten into his head

The time for talking is over

The Hard To Kill opening match

Heath defeated Brian Myers

The Ace and Bey Connection

Four on one mugging

Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary

The People’s Witch called on the elements

We have made it end

Haircut time with The Design

Strip away his identity and The Design holds all the power

RIP Death Machine

Who will fill in for Scott D’Amore?

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Anthony Greene

Who will survive and be champion when all is said and done?

Moose, Eddie Edwards and Steve Maclin defeated IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, Rich Swann and Jonathan Gresham

Who and or what?