Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Results and Recap 1.12.23

Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the go home show for tomorrow’s Hard To Kill PPV. What happened when the IMPACT Champion Josh Alexander and Challenger Bully Ray went face to face…DIGITALLY?, Who gained the final momentum and more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Before the IMPACT:

5B0DCDB1-B2E6-4786-A2D8-3667EB76F261
1
Gallery
1 Images

Shera and Raj Singh defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice

IMPACTonAXSTV:

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander admits Bully Ray has gotten into his head 

The time for talking is over 

The Hard To Kill opening match

B9165538-6C78-430D-AB80-95D911ACDBB7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Heath defeated Brian Myers 

The Ace and Bey Connection

Four on one mugging 

298B7ED8-0F78-4B46-B042-D23DA49E3E3C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Savannah Evans defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary 

The People’s Witch called on the elements 

We have made it end 

Haircut time with The Design 

Strip away his identity and The Design holds all the power 

RIP Death Machine 

Who will fill in for Scott D’Amore?

BD699479-47BE-4B72-A831-53A38CC6120D
1
Gallery
1 Images

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Anthony Greene

Who will survive and be champion when all is said and done?

76E3FF4A-5CD1-4E49-9151-9B1382DA11F6
1
Gallery
1 Images

Moose, Eddie Edwards and Steve Maclin defeated IMPACT Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, Rich Swann and Jonathan Gresham 

Who and or what?

