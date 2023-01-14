Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Results and Recap 1.13.23

Tonight was the first show of the new year for Impact Wrestling as they presented Hard To Kill. The show emendated from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Five championships were on the line, who became the number one contender to the Knockouts World Championship plus did Jordynne Grace retired Mickie James.

Here are the full results and recap:

Countdown to Hard To Kill: 

Kushida defeated Mike Jackson, Angels, Yuya Uemura, Delirious and Mike Bailey

Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus to retain the X-Division Championship

Hard To Kill Main Card:

The show was dedicated to the legendary commentator Don West

Josh Alexander defeated Bully Ray to retain the IMPACT World Championship

Tara gave her long time friend some wisdom before the main event 

The Motor City Machine Guns retained the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Welcome home Frankie 

Moose committed a robbery

Impact has a brand new Director of Authority 

Joe Hendry defeated Moose to retain the Digital Media Championship 

Kenny King ready for the pit fight this Thursday 

Masha Slamovich defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde to become the #1 Contender to the Knockouts World Championship

Steve Maclin defeated Rich Swann

Eddie Edwards defeated Jonathan Gresham 

PCO IS BACK AND ALIVE

Micke James went back to her roots 

Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace to become the new Knockouts World Champion 

