Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Results and Recap 1.13.23
Tonight was the first show of the new year for Impact Wrestling as they presented Hard To Kill. The show emendated from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Five championships were on the line, who became the number one contender to the Knockouts World Championship plus did Jordynne Grace retired Mickie James.
Here are the full results and recap:
Countdown to Hard To Kill:
Kushida defeated Mike Jackson, Angels, Yuya Uemura, Delirious and Mike Bailey
Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus to retain the X-Division Championship
Hard To Kill Main Card:
The show was dedicated to the legendary commentator Don West
Josh Alexander defeated Bully Ray to retain the IMPACT World Championship
Tara gave her long time friend some wisdom before the main event
The Motor City Machine Guns retained the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Welcome home Frankie
Moose committed a robbery
Impact has a brand new Director of Authority
Joe Hendry defeated Moose to retain the Digital Media Championship
Kenny King ready for the pit fight this Thursday
Masha Slamovich defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Killer Kelly and Taylor Wilde to become the #1 Contender to the Knockouts World Championship
Steve Maclin defeated Rich Swann
Eddie Edwards defeated Jonathan Gresham
PCO IS BACK AND ALIVE
Micke James went back to her roots
Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace to become the new Knockouts World Champion