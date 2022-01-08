Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Preview 1.8.22

Tonight is the first PPV of the year for Impact Wrestling as the company is coming off one of their best years ever in their 20 year history.

Four titles will be on the line tonight as well as a grudge match and for the first time ever the knockouts will participate in Ultimate X.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - On January 8th at Hard To Kill, Moose must put his IMPACT World Title on the line against not one but two dangerous challengers, Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey! After Moose discredited Cardona on IMPACT! and said that he would never be more than a “mid-carder”, the one who is “Alwayz Ready” made him pay for his actions by pinning Moose in the main event. Moments later, Moose would learn that there can be no friends when you’re talking about the IMPACT World Title as he was laid out by his former ally, W. Morrissey. With the odds stacked against the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”, can Moose escape Dallas with his gold intact? Will Matt Cardona prove to the world that he’s main event material? Or will W. Morrissey take his place at the top of the mountain? Find out at Hard To Kill.

Preview (via IMPACT) - On January 8th at Hard To Kill LIVE on pay-per-view from Dallas, Texas, the next chapter in perhaps the most intense rivalry in Knockouts history will be written – and it will now be a Texas Deathmatch! After Mickie James dethroned Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts World Champion at Bound For Glory, “The Virtuosa” was noticeably absent from IMPACT Wrestling. Weeks later in a sit-down interview with Gia Miller, Purrazzo told the world to wait for her next move – and what a move it was. Following Mickie’s successful title defense over Mercedes Martinez at Turning Point, she was attacked by the former Knockouts World Champion, who then declared that her contractually-obligated rematch would take place at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view of 2022. Another heated brawl later, Scott D’Amore and Gail Kim reinstituted a no contact clause before making their Hard To Kill Knockouts World Championship match a Texas Death Match! Will Deonna Purrazzo reclaim the Knockouts World Championship at Hard To Kill or will Mickie James prove once again why she’s a pillar of the Knockouts division?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Turning Point, JONAH made a gigantic statement when he demolished former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander during his shocking IMPACT debut. After being on the shelf for weeks following the attack, Alexander finally made his return to IMPACT Wrestling with revenge on his mind. But much to his dismay, Alexander was informed by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore that he would have to wait to get his hands on the self-proclaimed “Top Dog”. That opportunity will come in one of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes of all time when Josh Alexander collides with JONAH at Hard To Kill, LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view! What will happen when these two forces of nature collide in Dallas? One thing is for certain, it will be an unrelenting onslaught unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Preview (via IMPACT) - On January 8th, history will be made at IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Hard To Kill, LIVE from Dallas, Texas. For the first time ever, Knockouts will compete in the high-flying, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X with the winner earning a future Knockouts World Title opportunity! The signature match of the X-Division has produced some of the most unforgettable moments in IMPACT history and at Hard To Kill, the greatest women’s division in professional wrestling will add to that list. After being introduced as the newest member of IMPACT management, Gail Kim announced that Lady Frost, Tasha Steelz, Alisha IMPACT Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green and Rosemary will be the competitors in this monumental matchup!

Preview (via IMPACT) - IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Hard To Kill, is shaping up to be a historic night you have to see to believe. For the first-time ever, Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH World Championship on an IMPACT event as he squares off with one of the greatest X-Division Champions of all time, Chris Sabin in a highly-anticipated dream match. Who will score the victory in this monumental showdown between two of the most athletic professional wrestlers of this generation? Find out LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brace yourself for a Hardcore War LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view! Violent By Design always has a plan and this one may have been the most nefarious of them all. After the group led by Eric Young formed an unholy alliance with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, they didn’t waste any time in attempting to eliminate their competition in the tag team division, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino. But there to even the odds was IMPACT’s resident guardian, Eddie Edwards. Now the two armies turn their attention towards Hard To Kill where they will collide in a match with no disqualifications, no count outs, plenty of weapons and anything goes! Who will declare victory in Dallas, Texas?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The undefeated Steve Maclin has been a thorn in the side of Trey Miguel ever since “Spider-Trey” won the title for the very first time at Bound For Glory. While Trey was victorious at IMPACT’s biggest event of the year, he did not pin or submit Maclin in the multi-man match to become the champion. One month later at Turning Point, Trey won another multi-man match but once again, did not defeat Maclin to obtain victory. After being denied any further title opportunities by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, Maclin took things into his own hands and abducted Trey in order to get what he desired. As a result, it was Trey who demanded a one-on-one title defense against Steve Maclin and that’s exactly what will happen at Hard To Kill, LIVE January 8th on pay-per-view. But if Maclin doesn’t win, he won’t receive another X-Division Title opportunity as long as Trey is champion!

Preview (via IMPACT) - On the Countdown to Hard To Kill, streaming LIVE this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on YouTube, four of IMPACT’s most athletic stars collide as Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Jake Something and Laredo Kid square off in what promises to be a chaotic free-for-all!

