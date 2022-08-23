Impact Wrestling is officially in the action figure game

This past weekend The Major Players of Matt Cardona and Brian Myers held a sold out live podcast event of their Major Wrestling Figure podcast.

At the event it was announced that Impact would be launching an action figure line by Chella Toys next year. The figures will be available thorough ShopImpact.com and The Asylum Wrestling Store.

The inaugural line will feature Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Moose.

The success of this line could lead to more figures announced in the future.

