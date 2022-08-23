Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling is officially in the action figure game

Impact Wrestling is officially in the action figure game

This past weekend The Major Players of Matt Cardona and Brian Myers held a sold out live podcast event of their Major Wrestling Figure podcast. 

At the event it was announced that Impact would be launching an action figure line by Chella Toys next year. The figures will be available thorough ShopImpact.com and The Asylum Wrestling Store.

The inaugural line will feature Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Moose. 

The success of this line could lead to more figures announced in the future. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D5F334EA-8968-4445-B8F4-F14B54949CDB
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is officially in the action figure game

F39CE03F-226D-4445-9A31-47BF0C40C6F2
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Results 8.18.22

02EA0187-A130-481C-8A20-FEB527760AF9
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Emergence Fallout 8.18.22

02EA0187-A130-481C-8A20-FEB527760AF9
Impact Wrestling

Six Way Elimination Number One Contender match announced for 8.15.22 edition of IMPACT

FE8E2C8F-D622-4724-8561-C2F2E7FD0E29
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling Emergence Results and Recap 8.12.22

A4CAEEA7-5505-470F-B866-28E385E1FFD1
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Emergence Preview 8.12.22

CDA2E590-E6BF-4C13-8F6C-FF082E828C4B
Impact Wrestling Results

Impact Wrestling: Emergence Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.11.22

5C3E7971-B0E6-4450-9C5F-93D6748B6EBC
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Preview: Emergence Go Home Show 8.11.22