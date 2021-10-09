Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Preview 10.9.21

Tonight the spotlight is on the Knockouts and we honor the late Daffney with a Monster’s Ball as she and Taylor Wilde were the first ever Knockout to compete in such a match. Plus a number one contender’s tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 / 9

Preview (via IMPACT) - What are the greatest women’s athletes in professional wrestling today willing to sacrifice for a shot at the coveted Knockouts Championship? IMPACT Hall of Famer and first-ever Knockouts Champion Gail Kim announced that this special one-night tournament will feature four IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts facing off against four of the top women’s competitors from around the world. Whoever is victorious in this grueling tournament will receive a future Knockouts Championship match. Mercedes Martinez, Lady Frost, Renee Michelle, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Jamie Senegal, Rachael Ellering and Brandi Lauren make up the field and now, the bracket has been revealed. Check out these first-round matchups headed your way:

Tasha Steelz vs Jamie Senegal

Chelsea Green vs Renee Michelle

Lady Frost vs Rachael Ellering

Brandi Lauren vs Mercedes Martinez

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - When The Influence demanded a Knockouts Tag Team Title opportunity at Knockouts Knockdown, IMPACT Hall of Famer and woman in charge of IMPACT’s returning all-Knockout event, Gail Kim, told them that they would have earn their shot by defeating another deserving duo. One week later on IMPACT!, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne squared off against former Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering in a #1 Contenders match for Decay’s Knockouts Tag Team Championships. After involvement from their personal photographer, Kaleb With a K, The Influence would go on to steal the victory. The Influence may have the fame and the followers but do they have what it takes to dethrone Decay and become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions? Find out at Knockouts Knockdown!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Knockouts Champion Deaonna Purrazzo brutally assaulted Mickie James on her farm in Nashville, Tennessee, James retaliated by attacking Purrazzo backstage at the IMPACT Zone! Following a no-contact clause being put in place by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, Gail Kim intervened and announced that both Purrazzo and James will pick each other’s opponent in a Pick Your Poison series. Less than two weeks away from their Knockouts Title dream match at Bound For Glory, who will James handpick to go one-on-one with “The Virtuosa” at Knockouts Knockdown?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Savannah Evans, Kimber Lee, Alisha and Jordynne Grace are set to collide in a hardcore Monster’s Ball match in honor of Daffney. After Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren abducted one of the Swingerellas, Alisha exacted her revenge on the demonic duo with a violent kendo stick attack! Now she brings “Kendra” into battle once again but this time it will all be legal in a match where there are no disqualifications, no countouts and anything goes!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Knockouts Knockdown will feature an all-Knockout Announce Team! Melissa Santos will be the Ring Announcer, Mickie James will be the Color Analyst and Veda Scott will be on Play-By-Play!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!