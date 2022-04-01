Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Preview 4.1.22

Last year as we saw a with the Marvel Studios blockbuster, SpiderMan: No Way Home the world and fans were introduced to the multiverse. Tonight Impact Wrestling steps into it as well as they bring us The Multiverse of Matches.

As part of a 2 for 1 so during WrestleMania weekend the stars of Impact Wrestling will clash with each other and stars from other promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Josh Alexander won’t have to wait until Rebellion to get his hands on Moose as the “Walking Weapon” teams up with JONAH to battle the reigning IMPACT World Champion and Honor No More’s PCO in a star-studded tag team showdown at Multiverse of Matches! Who will gain momentum heading into the huge IMPACT World Title clash at Rebellion? Meanwhile, PCO and JONAH will continue their monstrous rivalry after PCO returned with a vengeance following a steel step Piledriver at the hands of the “Top Dog”.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Chelsea Green showed her true colors in the closing moments of the Knockouts World Title Street Fight between Tasha Steelz and Mickie James on IMPACT. After telling Green that she wanted to defeat Tasha on her own, Mickie asked her not to get involved in the matchup. When Savannah Evans inevitably attacked Mickie, Green made her way to the ring but instead of evening the odds, she did exactly what was asked of her – absolutely nothing. Green watched on as Evans destroyed Mickie, allowing Tasha to retain her Knockouts World Championship. After the bell, Green was joined by her husband, Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona, leading to a 2-on-1 assault. At Multiverse of Matches, revenge is in the air as Mickie James will be joined by her husband, NWA’s Nick Aldis, in a blockbuster tag team match against Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The first match to be announced for this monumental event is a clash between two of the most successful tag teams in professional wrestling history – The Good Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers! With their series tied at one win a piece, this highly-anticipated rubber match will determine the superior team once and for all.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The leader of Honor No More, Eddie Edwards, will go back to his roots when he represents Pro Wrestling NOAH in a dream match against New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Tomohiro Ishii! Having spent much of his early career wrestling in Japan, Edwards made it no secret that he’s always wanted to face off against the “Stone Pitbull”. At Multiverse of Matches, his wish will be granted when these two top athletes collide.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Sacrifice, Jay White reigned supreme over his former mentor, Alex Shelley, in a breathtaking contest that will not soon be forgotten. But now the leader of the Bullet Club must turn his attention towards Shelley’s longtime tag team partner in the Motor City Machine Guns, Chris Sabin, as they square off in another dream bout at Multiverse of Matches!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - On this night, the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X will make its return! As one of the most popular and unpredictable match types in IMPACT Wrestling history, anything is possible in the dangerous Ultimate X. We now know that the X-Division Championship will be on the line as Trey Miguel defends against not one, not two, but FIVE challengers: Bullet Club’s Chris Bey, Honor No More’s Vincent, Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Jordynne Grace. With Trey Miguel’s odds to retain the title at an all-time low, who leave the multiverse with the X-Division Title around their waist?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - What would the Multiverse of Matches be without the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Influence? Don’t fret because their newly-won Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be on the line in a star-studded Fatal Four-Way match! Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood will face their toughest challenge yet as they defend against Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Havok and Rosemary, and the unlikely duo of Gisele Shaw and Lady Forst, who have been embroiled in a heated rivalry as of late. Will The Influence be able to escape the Multiverse with their titles intact?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Two of the most awe-inspiring athletes in all of professional wrestling are set to collide as Alex Shelley takes on Mike Bailey in yet another dream bout set for the Multiverse of Matches. Former X-Division Champion Alex Shelley is back in IMPACT, seeking out competition against the best of the best. Queue “Speedball” Mike Bailey, who has greatly impressed the wrestling world during his short time in the promotion and has his sights set on the X-Division Championship. Don’t blink or you might miss something!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - IMPACT is coming to WrestleCon and so is Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge. Who will answer the call for a shot at either the ROH Women’s World Championship or the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship? The wrestling world will be in Dallas for WrestleCon, meaning anything and anyone is possible!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!