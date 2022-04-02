Skip to main content
Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Results 4.1.22

Tonight Impact Wrestling invited the world to the Multiverse of Matches the night before WrestleMania Saturday. Four titles were on the line as well as grudges matches and the return of Ultimate X.

Here are the full results:

Trey Miguel retained the X-Division Championship 

Mickie James and Nick Aldis defeated Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

The Champ Champ could care less about Mercedes Martinez becoming the Interim Champion

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Alex Shelley 

The Influence retained the Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Edwards 

Josh Alexander and JONAH defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose and PCO

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Taya Valkyrie made her return to Impact and challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at Rebellion

Chris Sabin defeated Jay White

The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes

