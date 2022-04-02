Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches Results 4.1.22
Tonight Impact Wrestling invited the world to the Multiverse of Matches the night before WrestleMania Saturday. Four titles were on the line as well as grudges matches and the return of Ultimate X.
Here are the full results:
Trey Miguel retained the X-Division Championship
Mickie James and Nick Aldis defeated Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona
The Champ Champ could care less about Mercedes Martinez becoming the Interim Champion
“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Alex Shelley
The Influence retained the Knockouts Tag Team Championships
Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Edwards
Josh Alexander and JONAH defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose and PCO
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship
Taya Valkyrie made her return to Impact and challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at Rebellion
Chris Sabin defeated Jay White
The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes
