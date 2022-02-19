Impact Wrestling No Surrender Preview 2.19.22

Tonight Impact Wrestling presents No Surrender live on Impact Plus from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tonight four titles are on the line plus the stars of Impact protect their home turf against the rouge and invading ROH stars known as Honor No More.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - W. Morrissey had IMPACT World Champion Moose down and out in the Triple Threat showdown at Hard To Kill but the referee was unable to make the count. In the end, Moose pinned Matt Cardona to retain his title. Just days later on IMPACT!, Morrissey demanded a singles rematch against the self-proclaimed “Wrestling God”. After he was denied, Morrissey went on a path of destruction, wreaking havoc on all who stood between him and another IMPACT World Title opportunity. In an attempt to bring an end to the anarchy, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore stepped in and granted him his wish. With that, the main event of No Surrender was made official: on Saturday, February 19th, W. Morrissey will get a one-on-one IMPACT World Title opportunity against his former ally, Moose! Who will leave as the IMPACT World Champion when these two titans clash in New Orleans?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Hard To Kill, Tasha Steelz was victorious in the historic first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. After climbing across the cables and prying the “X” out of the hands of Chelsa Green, the “Boricua Badass” earned herself a coveted Knockouts World Title opportunity. Now she turns her attention towards No Surrender where she will challenge reigning champion Mickie James with the gold on the line. Will the confident and brash Tasha Steelz become Knockouts World Champion for the very first time or will “Hardcore Country” Mickie James continue her trend-setting reign?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ever since their shocking arrival at Hard To Kill, the renegade group from ROH, now known as Honor No More, have been running roughshod over IMPACT Wrestling. Following a series of heinous assaults, the IMPACT roster is banding together to defend their home turf. When Honor No More showed up on IMPACT! in Fort Lauderdale with all but a promise to cause more chaos, the battle lines were drawn by IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. At No Surrender, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO and Honor No More’s newest member, Kenny King, will go to war with Team IMPACT, comprised of Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, Rhino and now – after Josh Alexander was sent home by D’Amore – Steve Maclin, in a match where the stakes are higher than ever. If Honor No More wins, they are allowed to stay in IMPACT Wrestling – but if they lose, they must leave for good!

Preview (via IMPACT) - When The Guerrillas of Destiny arrived in IMPACT Wrestling alongside Jay White, they made their intentions crystal clear: they’re coming for the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers. One week later, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson retaliated against the Bullet Club as they joined forces with their allies in Violent By Design to deliver a brutal assault to close out IMPACT. Now the epic rivalry between two generations of the Bullet Club is set to explode when The Good Brothers put their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line against G.O.D. in a historic first-time-ever clash at No Surrender!

Preview (via IMPACT) - G.O.D. and The Good Brothers won’t be the only ones doing battle as the Bullet Club’s Jay White takes on Violent By Design’s Eric Young at No Surrender. With total dominance in their sights, the two leaders of their respective groups will stop at nothing to achieve victory. Will it be a Bladerunner from “Switchblade” or a Piledriver from the “World Class Maniac” that scores the all-important W?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Recently on IMPACT!, Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace to become the new Digital Media Champion – but it wasn’t without controversy. In a shocking turn of events, we saw a side of Cardona we thought we’d never see. After being unable to put Grace away, Cardona resorted to using a steel chair in order to score the victory. One week later, Cardona explained his actions and said that after being “screwed” out of the IMPACT World Title at Hard To Kill, he needed a change in attitude. Now Cardona must put his newly-won title on the line against the former champ at No Surrender. Will the innovator of wrestling on the web reign supreme or will Jordynne Grace regain the title she fought so valiantly to win?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After coming up short against Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, JONAH went on a mission to prove that he was still the “Top Dog” of IMPACT Wrestling. Following a dominant victory over Crazzy Steve, JONAH looked to add insult to injury until Steve’s fellow Decay member, Black Taurus, came to his aid. Now the two are set for a head-on collision at No Surrender in what will certainly be a hard-hitting contest! Will JONAH assert his dominance once again or will Black Taurus charge his way to victory?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Mickie James may be the Knockouts World Champion but as both the ROH Women’s World Champion and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, Deonna Purrazzo is the only “Champ Champ” in IMPACT Wrestling today. In order to assert her dominance over the rest of the Knockouts division, Purrazzo started an open challenge series where any competitor from any promotion can challenge her for either of her titles. After defeating Santana Garrett in the first open challenge, Purrazzo revealed that the next one will take place at No Surrender! Who will answer the call for this golden opportunity?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The high-flying, risk-taking X-Division is hotter than ever, featuring some of the most athletic talent from all around the world. At No Surrender, four of those individuals will face off in a match to determine who is next in line for a shot at the coveted X-Division Championship, currently held by Trey Miguel. Will it be the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey, the “Inevitable” Ace Austin, the powerful Jake Something or “Speedball” Mike Bailey who becomes one step closer to attaining greatness?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on the Countdown to No Surrender, streaming LIVE and free this Saturday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube! X-Division Champion Trey Miguel returns to the ring as he goes one-on-one with the poised John Skyler. Will Miguel prove why he’s the best the X-Division has to offer or will Skyler score another upset victory, just like when he defeated Matt Cardona in his IMPACT debut?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Knockouts action comes to the Countdown to No Surrender as The Influence and Decay renew their epic rivalry, this time in singles competition between Tenille Dashwood and Havok! The last time these two teams met, The Influence defeated Havok in a Handicap match after attacking Rosemary before the matchup began. Now a vengeful Havok is out for revenge!

