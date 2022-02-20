Impact Wrestling No Surrender Results: Jake Something Becomes #1 Contender, G.O.D. Out of Bullet Club and Eddie Edwards Joins Honor No More 2.19.22

Tonight’s No Surrender Impact Plus special emanated live from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Four titles were on the line, a hoss fight and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Countdown to No Surrender:

Trey Miguel defeated John Skyler via pinfall

Havok defeated Tenille Dashwood via pinfall

Main Card:

Jake Something becomes the Number One Contender to the X-Division Championship

JONAH defeated Black Taurus via pinfall

Jay White defeated Eric Young via pinfall

Deonna Purrazzo retains the ROH Women’s Championship against Miranda Alize via submission

Matt Cardona retains the Digital Media Championship via Disqualification

The Good Brothers defeated G.O.D. to retain the Impact World Tag Team Championships. G.O.D. are out of the Bullet Club

Mickie James defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the Knockouts World Championship

Moose defeated W. Morrissey to retain the Impact World Championship

Honor No More defeated Team Impact

Eddie Edwards turned his back on Impact

