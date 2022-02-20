Impact Wrestling No Surrender Results: Jake Something Becomes #1 Contender, G.O.D. Out of Bullet Club and Eddie Edwards Joins Honor No More 2.19.22
Tonight’s No Surrender Impact Plus special emanated live from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Four titles were on the line, a hoss fight and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Countdown to No Surrender:
Trey Miguel defeated John Skyler via pinfall
Havok defeated Tenille Dashwood via pinfall
Main Card:
Jake Something becomes the Number One Contender to the X-Division Championship
JONAH defeated Black Taurus via pinfall
Jay White defeated Eric Young via pinfall
Deonna Purrazzo retains the ROH Women’s Championship against Miranda Alize via submission
Matt Cardona retains the Digital Media Championship via Disqualification
The Good Brothers defeated G.O.D. to retain the Impact World Tag Team Championships. G.O.D. are out of the Bullet Club
Mickie James defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the Knockouts World Championship
Moose defeated W. Morrissey to retain the Impact World Championship
Honor No More defeated Team Impact
Eddie Edwards turned his back on Impact
