Impact Wrestling Overdrive 2022 Preview 11.18.22

Tonight Impact Wrestling kicks things into high gear as they present the IMPACT Plus live special, Overdrive. Five championships will be on the line, The Last Rodeo continues for Mickie James and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Countdown to Overdrive:

The action begins on Countdown to Over Drive streaming LIVE & FREE this Friday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Catch up on everything you need to know ahead of the big event and witness exclusive matchups you won’t see anywhere else!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Whoever walks out of Over Drive with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles will know who’s next in line when the Motor City Machine Guns battle Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders match! After becoming the NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will be looking to add another set of titles to their collection. Meanwhile, Austin and Bey will stop at nothing to bring gold back home to the Bullet Club.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The adrenaline is sure to be pumping when Kenny King, Yuya Uemura, Bhunpinder Gujjar, Jason Hotch, Mike Bailey and Rich Swann face off in a six-way X-Division free-for-all. With a new X-Division Champion set to be crowned in the tournament finals at Over Drive, who will move up the stacked rankings ladder?

Overdrive Main Card:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bound For Glory was a monumental night for both Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian. In the main event, Alexander remained IMPACT World Champion when he vanquished the nefarious leader of Honor No More, Eddie Edwards. Earlier in the night, Frankie Kazarian triumphed over the trendsetting Mike Bailey to become X-Division Champion for a fifth time. But just one week later, Kazarian uttered a phrase that sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world, “Option C”. That’s right, the IMPACT veteran has decided to relinquish his X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title shot against Josh Alexander, a unique opportunity that has been invoked only six times in IMPACT Wrestling history. With the epic showdown set for Over Drive, does Kazarian have what it takes to finally win “the big one”? Or will Alexander remain at the top of the mountain, a spot that he has fought so valiantly to attain?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Jordynne Grace toppled Masha Slamovich to not only retain the Knockouts World Title in a Match of the Year contender, but also to break Masha’s dominant undefeated streak in 2022. The following month on IMPACT!, Grace would have another successful title defense, this time over “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw. But after that match, Slamovich made her vengeful return as she blindsided Grace with a brutal steel chair assault. As Masha Slamovich stood tall with the Knockouts World Title firmly in her grasp, she made one thing abundantly clear – she’s not finished with Jordynne Grace. We now know that Over Drive will serve as the battleground for this highly-anticipated rematch between two of the most physically intense Knockouts of all time – but this is no ordinary match. Grace and Slamovich will collide in a Last Knockout Standing match where the only way to win is to incapacitate your opponent for the referee’s count of ten.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Wherever Bully Ray goes, controversy is sure to follow and that has been the case ever since his return at Bound For Glory. After winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Bully made it his mission to remedy his reputation and promised IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander that he would not stab him in the back. But when Ace Austin was taken out by an unknown assailant, Bully became the prime suspect. Then, Moose decided to stir the pot by attacking Austin’s Bullet Club ally, Chris Bey, during his match with Tommy Dreamer, leading to more fingers being pointed at Bully. But now, Bully has a chance at revenge as he goes one-on-one with Moose for the first time ever at Over Drive. To up the ante even more, these two warriors will now face off in a Tables match after Moose speared Bully through a table on IMPACT. Who will be victorious as two eras of professional wrestling collide in Louisville?

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Frankie Kazarian relinquished the X-Division Title as per the rules of Option C, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announced an 8-man tournament to crown a new champion, with the finals taking place at Over Drive. Check out this star-studded lineup: Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Yuya Uemura, PJ Black, Alan Angels, Trey Miguel, Kenny King and Mike Bailey, one of these individuals will leave Louisville with the X-Division Title around their waist. Following the opening and semi-final rounds on IMPACT!, we now know that Black Taurus and Trey Miguel will square off in the finals!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The wrestling world has been in awe as Mickie James fights her way back to the top of the Knockouts Division. Per the stipulation of her Last Rodeo, if she loses a match along the way, her career will be over. Following a victory that appeared to send Chelsea Green packing, James must now turn her attention towards her next opponent, Knockouts veteran Taylor Wilde. As a former Knockouts World Champion in her own right, Wilde has made it no secret that she wants to step into the ring with James for the very first time. At Over Drive, two trendsetters in the Knockouts Division will go head to head in a high-stakes showdown built on respect. Will “Hardcore Country” keep her career alive? Or will things get Wilde with a win for Taylor?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Longtime friends and tag team partners, Heath and Rhino, are on top of the world after defeating The Kingdom to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. Before winning the titles, Heath and Rhino promised the Motor City Machine Guns that they would be their first challengers but when the reunited Major Players got involved, the situation became a little more complicated. While Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley were on their way to the management office, they were confronted by Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, leading to a singles match between Cardona and Shelley. In a controversial conclusion, Cardona picked up the victory, boosting him and Myers to the front of the line. Now it’s the Major Players who are set to challenge Heath and Rhino for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at Over Drive and it’s anyone’s game when these two accomplished duos clash in Louisville!

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Over Drive, the Death Dollz will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles for the first time since defeating VXT to become the champions at Bound For Glory. Recently on IMPACT!, Tasha Steelz unleashed her personal powerhouse, Savannah Evans. After Evans destroyed Rachelle Scheel, Steelz laid out an open challenge on her behalf – but there to answer it was reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, Jessicka. Following a physical altercation involving Steelz, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie, Evans laid out Jessicka for the victory. Now Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans have earned a coveted Knockouts World Tag Team Title shot but can they dethrone the Death Dollz in Louisville?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

