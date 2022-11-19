Impact Wrestling Overdrive 2022 Results and Recap 11.18.22
Tonight Impact Wrestling presented their IMPACT Plus live special Overdrive from the Old Forester’s Pairstown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Five championships were on the line plus is it the end of the road for Mickie James.
Here are the full results and recap:
Countdown to Overdrive:
Rich Swann defeated Kenny King, Jason Hotch, Mike Bailey, Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar
Motor City Machine Guns defeated Bullet Club to become the #1 Contenders to the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Overdrive Main Card:
Bully Ray defeated Moose
Frankie’s family wishing him luck from home
The Death Dollz defeated Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
The Major Players with som major trash talk
Mickie James defeated Taylor Wilde
Deonna makes a solemn vow to end Mickie James
Heath and Rhino defeated The Major Players to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Bully will get a front row seat backstage for tonight’s main event
Trey Miguel defeated Black Taurus to win the vacated X-Division Championship
Jordynne Grace defeated Masha Slamovich to retain the Knockouts World Championship
Josh Alexander defeated Frankie Kazarian to retain the IMPACT World Championship
Respect
The main event of Hard to Kill announced
Bully will ALWAYS be Bully