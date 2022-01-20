Impact Wrestling Preview 1.20.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the rouge ROH group of Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis attack D’Lo Brown putting him through a table, W. Morrissey went Moose hunting and Deonna Purrazzo once again became a double champion winning the ROH Women’s Championship from now former champion Rok-C.

Tonight Josh Alexander must jump through another hoop as he takes on former WWE superstar Charlie Haas plus two titles will be on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - After conquering JONAH at Hard To Kill, Josh Alexander set his sights on reclaiming the IMPACT World Title from Moose. But just days later on IMPACT!, the “Walking Weapon” was faced with yet another obstacle, this time in the form of pro wrestling veteran Charlie Haas. In his shocking IMPACT debut, Haas confronted Alexander, leading to an all-out brawl that was eventually broken up by security. This Thursday, Charlie Haas competes in an IMPACT ring for the first time ever as he battles Josh Alexander in a highly-anticipated dream match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - One word that defines ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is honor – but the same can’t be said about some of his co-workers. After denying any association with the renegade group from ROH, Steve Maclin was quick to dispute Gresham’s claims and even went as far as to question his honor. Being the fighting champion that he is, Gresham laid out the challenge for an ROH World Title match and we can now confirm that the bout will take place this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - In the closing moments of the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, it looked as though Chelsea Green was going to make history. But after unhooking the “X” from high above the ring, Tasha Steelz pried it out of her hands and dropped to the mat in order to score the victory. A few days later, Steelz would rub salt in the wound of Green, leading to a heated confrontation between the two adversaries. This Thursday, Green seeks retribution when she meets Steelz in singles action!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After The Good Brothers and Violent By Design were defeated by Heath, Rhino, Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Eddie Edwards in Hardcore War, there were doubts on whether the “unholy alliance” would remain intact. But last week on IMPACT!, Eric Young reassured the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions that dominance over the tag team division would soon be theirs. Moments later, those doubts were put to rest when the alliance assaulted Heath and Rhino in the back. This Thursday, the war continues as the devastating duo of Doc Gallows and Joe Doering takes on Heath and Rhino!

Preview (via IMPACT) - W. Morrissey has vowed to continue his path of destruction until he gets what he wants – an IMPACT World Title opportunity against his former ally, Moose. Last week on IMPACT!, Morrissey sent a message to the champ by destroying The Learning Tree with ease. Now VSK and Zicky Dice have a chance at revenge when they collide with Morrissey in a 2-on-1 handicap match set up by their teacher, Brian Myers!

Preview (via IMPACT) - As The Influence prepare to challenge The IInspiration for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles on an upcoming episode of IMPACT!, they must first renew hostilities with their longtime rivals, Decay, this Thursday. Will Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood gain momentum en route to their golden opportunity or will Havok and Rosemary plunge them deep into “The Shadow”?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on Impact Plus, YouTube and Facebook. When Lady Frost expressed disappointment for coming up short in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, Jordynne Grace made her an offer she couldn’t refuse – a Digital Media Title shot! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more.

