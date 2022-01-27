Impact Wrestling Preview 1.27.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Jonathan Gresham successfully defend the Ring of Honor World Title against Steve Maclin, the rouge ROH five group got an official name and Josh Alexander tapped out former WWE superstar Charlie Haas.

Tonight’s show continues to build towards No Surrender next month plus Knockouts World Champion Mickie James addresses the Knockouts Division.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just 48 hours before Mickie James makes history by competing in the WWE Royal Rumble match, the reigning Knockouts World Champion will deliver a State of the Knockouts Address on IMPACT. What will “Hardcore Country” have to say as she prepares to throw 29 other women over the top rope this Saturday in St. Louis? Plus, with tensions rising between her and #1 contender Tasha Steelz, there’s no telling what might happen!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After months of animosity between the two groups, The IInspiration and The Influence will collide in tag team action this Thursday. What was originally scheduled to be a Knockouts World Tag Team Title clash will now be a grudge match of epic proportions after Tenille Dashwood was deemed unable to compete. Taking her place will be The Influence’s loyal photographer, Kaleb With a K. Which duo will be victorious on IMPACT?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Buckle up for what promises to be an action-packed collision between two of professional wrestling’s most athletic individuals! This Thursday, the Bullet Club’s Chris Bey battles Jake Something and there’s nothing they won’t do to secure the win. Who will leave Fort Lauderdale with all the momentum?

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Thursday, JONAH looks to assert his dominance as the “Top Dog” of IMPACT Wrestling when he goes one-on-one with Johnny Swinger. Two weeks ago on IMPACT, JONAH demolished Raj Singh, sending a message to the entire roster that he is a powerful force to be reckoned with. Will JONAH continue his winning ways or will Johnny Swinger shock the world?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After an impressive showing in last year’s Super X-Cup Tournament, Blake Christian makes his IMPACT return against the high-flying Laredo Kid!Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more.

