Impact Wrestling Preview 1.5.23

Tonight’s edition of IMPACT looks to ring in the new year as we are on the road to Hard To Kill on Friday January 13th, 2023.

Coming off a banner year for IMPACT, what do the men and women of the company have in store for 2023.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Before the IMPACT:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw squares off with the poised KiLynn King in what promises to be hard-hitting contest. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

IMPACTonAXSTV:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before the Motor City Machine Guns defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against the Major Players, Heath and Rhino and Ace Austin and Chris Bey in a Four Way Elimination match at Hard To Kill, momentum is up for grabs tonight. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers have been a thorn in the side of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley on their latest quest for gold. Now that the Guns have kicked off their 3rd reign as IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Sabin will turn his attention towards Cardona in singles competition. Will Sabin exact a measure of revenge? Or will Cardona give us a glimpse into the future with a Major victory?

Preview (via IMPACT) - IMPACT Wrestling’s top Knockouts will collide in a high-stakes #1 Contenders match at Hard To Kill: Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde and Killer Kelly. With a shot at the coveted Knockouts World Title up for grabs, there is no room for error on the path to greatness. But first, Slamovich returns to singles competition as she battles the more-aggressive-than-ever Taylor Wilde. “The Wilde Witch” has been unleashed with one goal in mind: to reclaim the Knockouts World Title. Meanwhile, a determined Slamovich is looking to capture the gold for the first time in her career. Who will score the all-important W en route to Atlanta? Find out tonight.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Well-travelled wrestling star Anthony Greene makes his IMPACT debut this Thursday as he goes one-on-one with the menacing Black Taurus. “The Alternative” is set to cross the line into pro wrestling’s longtime alternative brand, IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, Taurus will be looking to send a message to his Hard To Kill opponent, reigning X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, as they prepare for their championship grudge match. Will Taurus charge his way to a victory or will Greene derail his momentum heading into Atlanta?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.