Impact Wrestling Preview 10.20.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout out from the biggest show of the year, Bound For Glory. Josh Alexander successfully defended the IMPACT World Championship against Bobby Fish, Frankie Kazarian looked to invoke Option C and more.

Tonight we see the fallout from Kazarian’s announcement plus the Bullet Club challenged two ECW legends to a tag team match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Two larger-than-life athletes collide when Johnny Swinger takes on Dirty Dango in an exclusive contest. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT just 24 hours away from Bound For Glory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Less than two weeks ago at Bound For Glory, The Kingdom reigned supreme in their battle against the Motor City Machine Guns to remain IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. On that same night, Rhino made his shocking return in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and reunited with his longtime friend and tag team partner, Heath. After being taken out of action by Honor No More, Rhino has more than gold on his mind – he wants revenge. This Thursday, Heath and Rhino join forces to challenge Matt Taven and Mike Bennett with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - After defeating Mike Bailey to become the new X-Division Champion at Bound For Glory, Frankie Kazarian made his intentions known when he confronted IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and uttered the words “Option C”. This Thursday, Kazarian will relinquish the X-Division Title in exchange for an IMPACT World Title opportunity, a championship that has eluded him during his monumental career! Will Josh Alexander welcome the challenge of Frankie Kazarian? And what does this mean for the future of the X-Division Title? Tune in to IMPACT! to find out.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Bound For Glory also played host to the jaw-dropping return of Bully Ray, who won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet to earn a coveted title opportunity of his choosing, any time, any place. After promising to “call his shot” in an honorable fashion, Bully’s past came back to haunt him when he was accused by multiple parties of being the most untrustworthy individual in professional wrestling. This Thursday, Bully looks to prove that he’s a changed man as he joins forces with fellow veteran Tommy Dreamer to battle the young guns of Bullet Club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - One of the most intense rivalries in IMPACT Wrestling history will be renewed when Eric Young and Rich Swann collide this Thursday. In the main event of Bound For Glory 2020, Swann dethroned Young to become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time. Fast forward to this year’s Bound For Glory, where Swann once again bested Young on the grand stage, eliminating him from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Now the leader of Violent By Design looks to gain a measure of revenge but does he have what it takes to topple Swann?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - It’s about to get Wilde this Thursday! After making her long-awaited return at Bound For Glory, former Knockouts World Champion Taylor Wilde competes in singles competition for the first time in over a year. Standing across the ring from her will be a determined Mia Yim, who is looking to bounce back following a hard-fought loss to Mickie James. With her sights set on becoming Knockouts World Champion once again, will Wilde jumpstart her return with a victory over “The HBIC”?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Say his name and he appears – in singles action this Thursday! Don’t miss it when Joe Hendry steps into the ring with this year’s Gut Check winner, Jason Hotch. Last week, Hotch accused Hendry of not only stealing his spot in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, but his girlfriend too. On the contrary, Hendry vows that he is simply providing Hotch with a learning opportunity, one that will culminate with their match on IMPACT. Will Hendry continue to motivate the locker room or will Hotch prove that he’s the future of IMPACT Wrestling?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!