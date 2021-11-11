Impact Wrestling Preview 11.11.21

Today in America we celebrate the men and women who sacrificed their lives and time away from their friends and families to protect us and this great country we live in. So from me and the rest of the Wrestling News World team thank you for your service. Happy Veterans Day.

Last week’s edition of Impact saw Mickie James successfully defended her Knockouts World Championship against former five time Knockouts Champion, Madison Rayne plus the in-ring debut of New Japan Pro Wrestling Legend, Minoru Suzuki.

Tonight we crown two new number one contenders as we are just nine days away from Turning Point LIVE on Impact Plus and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey all have one thing in common – they want a shot at the new IMPACT World Champion, Moose! This Thursday, three of IMPACT’s top stars will have the chance to earn a coveted title opportunity when they collide in a three-way IMPACT World Championship #1 Contenders match. Who will leave Las Vegas with a shot at the most prestigious prize in IMPACT Wrestling?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following his triumphant IMPACT in-ring debut last week, Minoru Suzuki returns to the ring for singles action against Kaleb With a K this Thursday. After Knockouts World Champion Mickie James made him pay for getting involved in her title defense against Madison Rayne, Kaleb got more than he bargained for when complaining to IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore! Can Kaleb With a K survive the wrath of Minoru Suzuki? Only time will tell.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, it looked as though FinJuice was going to earn an IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity in their non-title match against reigning champs The Good Brothers. But there to crash the party was none other than the Bullet Club, who delivered a brutal three-on-two assault to both teams. This Thursday, the #1 contenders will be determined once and for all when Chris Bey and Hikuleo battle David Finlay and Juice Robinson in a high-stakes #1 Contenders match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After coming up short in the X-Division Championship #1 Contenders match, Rohit Raju took exception to the fact that Rocky Romero was awarded an X-Division Title opportunity against Trey Miguel without having to earn it. Alongside Raj Singh, Rohit would confront the NJPW veteran and challenge him to a singles match. This Thursday, Rohit Raju looks to push Rocky Romero out of “his spotlight” but doing so will be easier said than done!

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Decay prepares to challenge The IInspriation in a Knockouts World Tag Team Title rematch at Turning Point, they must first overcome the devastating duo of Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren this Thursday. After The IInspiration received a chilling message from Decay, they enlisted the help of perhaps the only team as terrifying as their upcoming opponents – the Undead Bridesmaids! Who will be victorious in this ominous showdown?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. Following Rachael Ellering’s victory over Tasha Steelz just two weeks ago, Tasha unleashes Savannah Evans on the second-generation star in an exclusive match! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest championship matches from the high-flying and risk-taking X-Division!

