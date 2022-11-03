Impact Wrestling Preview 11.3.22: The X-Division Championship Tournament Continues

Last week’s edition of IMPACT! saw the X-Division Championship Tournament commenced as Trey Miguel and Black Taurus of Decay advanced to the semifinals, The generational team of Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde and Mickie James defeated Gisele Shaw and VXT in the main event and so much more.

Tonight the road to Overdrive continues as we close out the first round of the X-Division Championship Tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Before the IMPACT:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming tonight at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. PJ Black makes his long-awaited return as he locks up with one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s most promising young stars, Yuya Uemura, in the X-Division Title Tournament! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Impact on AXSTV:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT World Title against Frankie Kazarian at Over Drive, the two will join forces to battle one of professional wrestling’s hottest tag teams, Aussie Open. Last week, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher laid out an open challenge to any team willing to face them. Meanwhile, Alexander found himself on the receiving end of a blindside attack from Steve Maclin until Kazarian made the save. This led to Alexander asking Kazarian if he wanted to team up and answer Aussie Open’s challenge. Opponents at Over Drive, partners on IMPACT! – there’s no telling what might happen in tonight’s blockbuster tag team match!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, Sami Callihan became Violent By Design’s next target when he was eliminated from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet by Deaner. Of course, it wasn’t without the involvement of Violent By Design’s loyal hooded followers, or as Eric Young refers to them, “The Design”. Two weeks later, VBD narrowly escaped a vengeful assault from Callihan following Young’s singles match with Rich Swann. Now Young and Callihan are set to collide for the first time ever and revenge is in the air! Who will be victorious in this clash between two of IMPACT Wrestling’s most violent stars?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ever since Bully Ray made his shocking return at Bound For Glory, controversy has reigned supreme in IMPACT Wrestling. When Ace Austin was attacked by an unknown assailant in the parking lot, the blame was immediately placed on Bully. One week later, Moose assaulted Chris Bey during his match with Tommy Dreamer and once again, Bully Ray was the one to blame. But when the truth was revealed in a digital exclusive video, Austin vowed to make Moose pay for his actions. Tonight, two of IMPACT’s biggest names collide as Moose goes one-on-one with Bullet Club’s Ace Austin!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The tournament to crown a new X-Division Champion rolls on! Last week, Black Taurus and Trey Miguel advanced to the next round with victories over Laredo Kid and Alan Angels respectively. Now it’s time for Kenny King and Mike Bailey to step up to the plate in this clash of former champions. Before Frankie Kazarian relinquished the X-Division Title as per the stipulations of Option C, Bailey was the former titleholder. Meanwhile, King will be looking to move one step closer towards reclaiming the title he hasn’t held since 2015. But can he put the implosion of Honor No More behind him and focus on the task at hand?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!