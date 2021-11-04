Impact Wrestling Preview 11.4.21

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling witnessed the fallout from Bound For Glory which multiple new champions crowned. We saw Madison Rayne issue a challenge for Mickie James’ Knockouts Title and the Impact debut of Minoru Suzuki.

We are now full steam ahead to Turning Point on November 20. So what is next for the men and women of the Impact roster?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The new IMPACT World Champion has a target on his back. After Moose won the title at Bound For Glory in controversial fashion, Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona all made their intentions crystal clear – they want a shot at the champ! This Thursday, they will compete in one of the most star-studded tag team matches of all time as they battle Moose, W. Morrissey and NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki, who will be making his IMPACT in-ring debut! What will happen when these six combustible elements collide on IMPACT?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Less than two weeks after dethroning Deonna Purrazzo to become the new Knockouts World Champion at Bound For Glory, Mickie James will make her first title defense on IMPACT! Last week, Mickie was confronted by Knockouts veteran Madison Rayne who claimed that she will never receive the same amount of credit for helping build the Knockouts division, despite holding the title on more occasions than Mickie. This Thursday, one of the greatest rivalries in Knockouts history will be renewed when Mickie James battles Madison Rayne with the Knockouts World Title on the line!

Preview (via IMPACT) - To say that Madman Fulton has been a thorn in the side of Chris Sabin would truly be an understatement. At Bound For Glory, Fulton cost him the coveted Call Your Shot trophy when he illegally attacked Sabin during the match, leading to his elimination. Just days later, Fulton would once again prevent Sabin from earning a hard-fought victory, this time in a singles match against his ally, Ace Austin. This Thursday on IMPACT!, Chris Sabin has a chance at revenge when he goes one-on-one with Madman Fulton in a heated grudge match!

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Bound For Glory, The Good Brothers proved why they’re one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling today when they defeated Bullet Club and FinJuice to retain their IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. But last week, FinJuice confronted the champs with a legitimate gripe – they weren’t the ones who were pinned. In fact, The Good Brothers have never defeated FinJuice in traditional tag team action. This Thursday, David Finlay and Juice Robinson take on Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. If FinJuice can pull out another victory, they could be next in line for a shot at the gold!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Trey Miguel kicked off his X-Division Title reign in a big way when he retained the title in his first defense over NJPW veteran Rocky Romero. But there’s no rest for the weary as a new challenger is set to be determined in a four-way #1 Contenders match this Thursday. Rohit Raju, Steve Maclin, Laredo Kid and Black Taurus will enter but only one can leave as the next challenger for Trey Miguel’s X-Division Championship!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins on Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV. After being on the receiving end of a three-on-one beatdown at the hands of Brian Myers and The Learning Tree, Sam Beale found some unlikely allies in Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Don’t miss it when Brian Myers, VSK and Zicky Dice battle Rich Swann, Willie Mack and Sam Beale in an exclusive six-man tag! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for a new episode of IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches from one of the most historic eras in IMPACT Wrestling history, The Asylum Years!

