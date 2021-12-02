Impact Wrestling Preview 12.2.21

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling was the Thanksgiving edition which saw Bullet Club member, Chris Bey surf his way to victory over Fallah Bahh on BTI. We also saw the return of Wrestle House which played host to the wedding of Johnny Swinger.

Tonight’s edition of Impact looks to continue the momentum from last month’s Impact Plus special, Turning Point. Plus we are full steam ahead on the road to Hard to Kill in January.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Turning Point, JONAH put the entire wrestling world on notice when he decimated Josh Alexander with a brutal blindside attack in his IMPACT debut. This Thursday, JONAH returns to the IMPACT Zone for the first time since the assault and there’s no telling what chaos he might unleash. Why did JONAH target Josh Alexander and what will his next move be? Find out on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Chris Sabin triumphed over Ace Austin at Turning Point, he was confronted by Matthew Rehwoldt on his way out of the IMPACT Zone. In an attempt to “understand the art” of Chris Sabin, “The Drama King” challenged him to a match this Thursday on IMPACT. Never backing down from a fight, Sabin eagerly accepted the challenge and the match was made official. Who will leave Las Vegas with the victory?

Preview (via IMPACT) - For months, Violent By Design have been a thorn in the side of Rich Swann and Willie Mack and this Thursday, their chance at revenge has finally come. Don’t miss it when Joe Doering and Deaner team up to battle Rich Swann and Willie Mack in this epic tag team collision With Hard To Kill quickly approaching, every win matters in the stacked tag team division!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube. In an exclusive clash of giants, the Bullet Club’s Hikuleo goes one-on-one with a poised and determined Jake Something. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more!

The action doesn’t stop once IMPACT! goes off the air. Stay tuned to AXS TV at 10/9c for IMPACT in 60 featuring the greatest matches of Decay’s “Demon Assassin”, Rosemary!

