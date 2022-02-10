Impact Wrestling Preview 2.9.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Kenny King return to Impact as he attacked Josh Alexander and joined Honor No More. We also saw Bullet Club defeat members of the Impact roster in the main event.

Tonight we are NINE DAYS away from No Surrender on Impact Plus.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - For weeks, Brian Myers and The Learning Tree have been a thorn in the side of W. Morrissey on his path to an IMPACT World Title shot against Moose at No Surrender. Following his astonishing victory over all eight students of The Learning Tree, Morrissey found himself on the receiving end of a post-match beatdown from Myers and Moose. Now Morrissey has an opportunity to unleash his pent-up rage when he battles Myers in a No Disqualification match this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - As Knockouts World Champion Mickie James prepares to defend her title against Tasha Steelz at No Surrender, she will first square off with Chelsea Green in friendly competition this Thursday. When Steelz and her muscle, Savannah Evans, were about to send a physical message to the reigning champ, it was Green who came to her aid just two weeks ago. As a sign of gratitude and respect, James offered Green her longtime wish – a match with one of the most legendary Knockouts of all time! Who will be victorious in Fort Lauderdale?

Preview (via IMPACT) - With their high-stakes showdown at No Surrender approaching, the battle for momentum between Honor No More and Team IMPACT continues this Thursday. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven collide with Rich Swann and Rhino in a tag team match where a victory will go a long way in setting the stage for what’s to come. After Kenny King joined the ranks of Honor No More last week, can Team IMPACT bounce back with a win? Find out on IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Deonna Purrazzo may no longer be the Knockouts World Champion but as the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and ROH Women’s World Champion, “The Virtuosa” is still the only Knockout that can call herself “Champ Champ”. This Thursday, Purrazzo issues an open challenge to anyone, anywhere for a shot at either of her titles. Who will answer the call for this golden opportunity?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The Knockouts take center stage this week as the hardcore Alisha battles the chilling Lady Frost in a singles clash! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more.

