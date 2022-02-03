Impact Wrestling Preview 2.3.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Team Impact and Honor No More come face to face leading to a five on five match being announced by Scott D’Amore for No Surrender. We also saw some Bullet Club members make their debut plus the return of leader Jay White.

Tonight we continue to build towards No Surrender on February 19 as the Digital Media Championship is on the line and Josh Alexander goes one on one with a member of Honor No More.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Bullet Club is back and better than ever! After Jay White and G.O.D. joined forces with Chris Bey to take out Jake Something and “Speedball” Mike Bailey last week, the group set their sights on the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers. But first, they must face off against two of IMPACT’s most promising up-and-comers in Jake Something and Mike Bailey, as well as their unlikely allies, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, in a huge 8-man tag team match!

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - With the war between Honor No More and Team IMPACT set to explode at No Surrender, momentum heading into the high-stakes 5-on-5 showdown is up for grabs when Vincent collides with Josh Alexander this Thursday! Last week, Team IMPACT exacted a measure of revenge when they thwarted yet another attack from Honor No More at the conclusion of IMPACT. But the question looming on the minds of pro wrestling fans around the world is, who will fire the next shot?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The Digital Media Title is on the line this Thursday! After successfully defending her title against all who stood in her way, Jordynne Grace was challenged by the original champion of the internet, Matt Cardona, who came to IMPACT Wrestling for one thing – to become a champion! Now the two warriors of the world wide web are set to collide in what will certainly be an action-packed contest between two of IMPACT’s greatest athletes! Who will leave Fort Lauderdale as the Digital Media Champion?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Recently on IMPACT!, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham successfully defended his title against Steve Maclin under Pure Rules. Last week, an enraged Maclin blamed his loss on the unique rules set, stating that it’s not how things are done in IMPACT Wrestling. Never one to back down from a fight, Gresham granted Maclin a non-title rematch under traditional rules this Thursday! Will Maclin even the score or will Gresham prove that he’s the better man once and for all?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following last week’s dominant victory over Johnny Swinger, JONAH looked to prove why he’s the self-proclaimed “Top Dog” of IMPACT Wrestling with an uncalled-for post-match attack. But there to stop him were the members of the dark and demonic group, Decay. This Thursday, JONAH steps into the ring with Crazzy Steve and revenge is in the air. Will JONAH continue his wave of unstoppable onslaughts or can Crazzy Steve withstand the Tsunami and garner a win in the name of “The Shadow”?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - Raj Singh vows to turn his luck around when he introduces Punjab’s brightest blue-chip athlete to IMPACT Wrestling this Thursday, Bhupinder Gujjar! Last week, John Skyler confronted Singh and claimed that if IMPACT doesn’t have time for him, they definitely don’t have time for Gujjar. Now Gujjar goes one-on-one with Skyler as both look to impress IMPACT officials and move their way up the rankings.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Before Bhupinder Gujjar competes on IMPACT!, Raj Singh vows to kick off their night with a victory as he goes one-on-one with Decay’s Black Taurus! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathew’s and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!