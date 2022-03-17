Impact Wrestling Preview 3.17.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Josh Alexander being welcomed back into the Impact Zone by the fans, the return of Larry D, and a winner takes all match announced for tonight.

Tonight the men and women of Impact look to find a clear path to the annual Spring extravaganza known as Rebellion next month. Two titles will be on the line, Josh Alexander returns to action and so much more it all kicks off with Before the Impact on all Impact Wrestling social media platforms.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The intense rivalry between IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design and former champions The Good Brothers rages on when Deaner takes on Karl Anderson! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Rebellion.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Larry D made an unexpected reappearance in IMPACT Wrestling last week when he knocked out Raj Singh with his signature right hand. Now Larry must answer to India’s brightest blue chip athlete, Bhupinder Gujjar, when they square off in singles competition this Thursday. Will Gujjar continue to climb the ranks of the IMPACT roster or will Larry D bring his momentum to a screeching halt?

Preview (via IMPACT) - There was no shortage of jaw-dropping moments at Sacrifice, including when Steve Maclin cracked Rhino in the back with a kendo stick, costing him his match against the leader of Honor No More, Eddie Edwards. In the leadup to their No Surrender showdown against Honor No More, the members of Team IMPACT contemplated whether or not Steve Maclin could be trusted as a member of their team. Of course, it was Eddie Edwards who ended up committing the ultimate betrayal. This Thursday, Rhino is out for revenge when he collides with Maclin in what promises to be a hard-hitting contest!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brace yourself for the biggest Champ Champ Challenge to date as Deonna Purrazzo defends both the AAA Reina de Reinas and the ROH Women’s World Championships against Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw in a Triple Threat match! After a string of interruptions at the hands of Frost and Shaw, “The Virtuosa” vowed to take them out once and for all. Will Purrazzo continue her wave of dominance or will a new “Champ Champ” be crowned?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Sacrifice, Jay White conquered his former mentor, Alex Shelley, in an unforgettable match for the ages. Following a personal war of words between Shelley and the Bullet Club on IMPACT, Shelley’s longtime friend and tag team partner, Chris Sabin, stood by his side once again. This Thursday, former multi-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champions and undoubtedly one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history, the Motor City Machine Guns, return to tag team competition when they battle Jay White and Chris Bey of the Bullet Club to kick off the show!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following his shocking return at Sacrifice where he laid out IMPACT World Champion Moose and staked his claim to the #1 Contendership at Rebellion, Josh Alexander was confronted by the renegade group known as Honor No More just days later on IMPACT. After criticizing Eddie Edwards for turning his back on IMPACT Wrestling, Alexander found himself on the receiving end of an outnumbered beatdown. This Thursday, Alexander seeks retribution on Honor No More when he goes one-on-one with Matt Taven!

