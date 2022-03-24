Impact Wrestling Preview 3.24.22

Last week’s edition of Impact saw the in-ring return of Josh Alexander as he had unfinished business with Honor No More, Deonna Purrazzo retained in a Winner Takes All Champ Champ Challenge and Impact World Champion Moose paid Alexander’s family a visit.

Tonight’s edition of Impact on the road to Rebellion drives through the 2300 Arena in Philly. Two titles are on the line with EXTREME stipulations and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Shera makes his long-awaited return to IMPACT Wrestling as he goes one-on-one with the maniacal Crazzy Steve! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Rebellion.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The valiant X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel, is set to defend his title in a high-risk Triple Threat match at Rebellion. We already know that longtime rival Ace Austin will be one of his opponents after he defeated John Skyler and Crazzy Steve in a qualifying match on IMPACT. This Thursday, the final piece of the puzzle will be revealed as Willie Mack, Laredo Kid and “Speedball” Mike Bailey collide in the final qualifier. Who is headed to Rebellion?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Steve Maclin vanquished a vengeful Rhino after costing him his match with Eddie Edwards at Sacrifice. After their recent losses, longtime friends Heath and Rhino came to the realization that they’re more successful when working as a duo. This Thursday, Heath looks to avenge Rhino’s recent defeat to Maclin when he goes one-on-one with the former Marine on IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ever since they were permitted to remain in IMPACT Wrestling, per the stipulation of the five-on-five match at No Surrender, Honor No More has continued to stick their noise where it doesn’t belong. But now, NJPW’s Rocky Romero is joining the fight against the renegade group as he makes his IMPACT return and goes one-on-one with the group’s leader, Eddie Edwards, this Thursday. Will Romero shift the tides of war with a victory or will Edwards prove why Honor No More is one of the most dominant factions in professional wrestling today?

Preview (via IMPACT) - IMPACT World Champion Moose was given an ultimatum: Sign the contract for his IMPACT World Title defense against Josh Alexander by the end of the night or forfeit the title altogether. In the final minutes of IMPACT!, Moose delivered the signed contract – but not to IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. Instead, he delivered it to Josh Alexander’s wife, Jen, at their home in Canada. This Thursday, Josh Alexander addresses the actions of Moose and with tensions about to explode, there’s no telling what might happen!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Sacrifice also played host to the crowning of new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions as Violent By Design dethroned the Bullet Club’s Good Brothers in a physical clash. This Thursday, the titles will be up for grabs once again but with the addition of two important caveats: the stars of IMPACT will surround the ring as this IMPACT World Tag Team Title showdown is contested in a Lumberjack match! Plus, the winners will defend their titles at Rebellion in the first-ever Eight Team Elimination Challenge!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Tasha Steelz defeated Mickie James to become the new Knockouts World Champion at Sacrifice, the two rivals found themselves at odds once again in a star-studded All Star Knockouts Tag. It was in this match that “Hardcore Country” pinned the “Boricua Badass”, proving without a shadow of a doubt that she deserved an opportunity to reclaim her title. This Thursday, Tasha Steelz and Mickie James will collide in a heated rematch for the Knockouts World Championship but this time, it’s an anything-goes Street Fight!

