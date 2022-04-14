Impact Wrestling Preview 4.14.22

Last week edition of Impact Wrestling looked back at their Multiverse of Matches show from WrestleMania Weekend.

Tonight with less than two weeks to Rebellion the men and women of IMPACT look to gain all the momentum heading into the Spring Extravaganza.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The struggle for dominance between Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence and The IInspiration rolls on as Madison Rayne battles Jessie McKay in singles action! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Rebellion.

Preview (via IMPACT) - As ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham prepares to battle Eddie Edwards in a Rebellion grudge match, he will first compete in singles action against NJPW veteran, Rocky Romero, this Thursday. It was just two weeks ago when Romero came to the aid of Gresham following a two-on-one assault at the hands of Honor No More’s leader, Eddie Edwards, and Kenny King. Who will reign supreme in this highly-anticipated showdown?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Taya Valkyrie shocked the world at Multiverse of Matches when she returned to IMPACT and confronted Deonna Purrazzo following her victory over Faby Apache. Now the two legendary Knockouts are set to collide with the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on the line at Rebellion – but will “The Virtuosa” still be the champ by the time she gets to Poughkeepsie? This Thursday, Purrazzo holds another Champ Champ Challenge and there’s no telling who may answer the call!

Preview (via IMPACT) - After inserting himself into the turmoil between the Bullet Club and the Motor City Machine Guns, Steve Maclin will go one-on-one with Alex Shelley this Thursday. At Multiverse of Matches, Maclin continued his violent tirade on members of Team IMPACT when he attacked Chris Sabin following his match with Jay White. Before Maclin, Sabin and White collide in a Triple Threat match at Rebellion, Shelley seeks revenge on behalf of his tag team partner!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The monstrous rivalry between JONAH and Honor No More’s PCO continues as they go to war once again this Thursday. Last month at Sacrifice, JONAH scored the victory with his devastating Tsunami Splash but it wasn’t enough to keep the unhuman PCO down and out. Following a chaotic brawl in the parking lot of the 2300 Arena, it all comes down to this. Two giants walk in but only one will leave standing!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for results of tonight’s show.

