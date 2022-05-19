Impact Wrestling Preview 5.19.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from this past Saturday’s Under Siege event.

A historic Queen of the Mountain match was announced for Slammiversary, a tag team championship rematch was made for tonight and The Influence successfully defended their Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

Tonight as the road to Slammiversary heats up the tag titles are on the line, six knockouts tag action and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Zicky Dice enters the ring with a plethora of knowledge from Swinger’s Dungeon as he goes one-on-one with Decay’s Crazzy Steve. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Slammiversary.

Preview (via IMPACT) - While Ace Austin prepares to defend his X-Division Championship in the return of Ultimate X at Slammiversary, another one of his challengers will be revealed as Laredo Kid battles Mike Bailey in a Qualifying match. Last week, Kenny King defeated Chris Bey to advance to the high-wire spectacle and we will find out which one of these two incredible athletes will be joining him. Buckle up for an edge-of-your-seat encounter this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The rivalry between Honor No More and Bullet Club rages on as Matt Taven and Mike Bennett battle The Good Brothers in a heated showdown on IMPACT. For months, Taven and Bennett have been thorns in the side of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, even going as far as costing them the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. Less than two weeks removed from Honor No More’s victory over the Bullet Club at Under Siege, who will prove that they are the superior tag team?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Hot on the heels of Gail Kim’s announcement that Tasha Steelz would be defending her Knockouts World Title in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary, the Knockouts take center stage for a huge tag team clash this Thursday. Steelz will team with Savannah Evans and Deonna Purrazzo to take on AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim, who will be making her IMPACT in-ring return. Brace yourself as momentum is up for grabs on the road to Slammiversary!

Preview (via IMPACT) - The IMPACT World Tag Team Titles are up for grabs this Thursday as The Briscoes make their first title defense against the team they dethroned at Under Siege, Violent By Design. The Briscoes wasted no time adding the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship to their long list of accolades but now, the former champs are due for their contractually-obligated rematch! After Eric Young became the #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary, can Joe Doering and Deaner reclaim their titles and with it, the power and control they so desperately desire?

