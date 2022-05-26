Impact Wrestling Preview 5.26.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued to build towards next month’s Slammiversary PPV as The Briscoes successfully defended their tag team championship against Violent By Design.

Tonight Havok steps up to Masha Slamovich, Chelsea Green makes her return as the men and women look to gain momentum.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Kick off your night with Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The action takes to the skies when Black Taurus locks horns with Laredo Kid in an exclusive matchup! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Slammiversary.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Ever since Bhupinder Gujjar arrived on the scene in IMPACT Wrestling, Raj Singh has been hot on his trail in an attempt to form an alliance. With a desire to do things his own way, Gujjar turned him down only for Singh to recruit the “Indian Lion”, Shera to fight by his side instead. This Thursday, Singh and Shera look to make Gujjar regret his actions when they face off in tag team action – but joining forces with Gujjar will be the towering W. Morrissey!

Preview (via IMPACT) - For months, Masha Slamovich has destroyed each and every opponent that has stood in her way, racking up an impressive 9-0 win streak. But last week, Slamovich was confronted by her toughest test to date, the terrifying force known as Havok as she attempts to “prove herself” to the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Influence. Brace yourself for this hard-hitting collision as two of the most powerful individuals in the Knockouts division go head-to-head!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Slammiversary will play host to the return of Ultimate X and Ace Austin’s X-Division Championship will be up for grabs! So far, Honor No More’s Kenny King and “Speedball” Mike Bailey have qualified for the high-wire spectacle with another challenger set to be added this Thursday. Who will earn a coveted X-Division Title opportunity when former X-Division champions Trey Miguel and Alex Shelley collide on IMPACT?

Preview (via IMPACT) - With the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts World Title quickly approaching at Slammiversary, two of the five competitors will look to build momentum when Jordynne Grace takes on Chelsea Green. Just one week ago, Grace was victorious in six-Knockout tag team action as she joined forces with AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie and the returning Mia Yim to defeat Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Deonna Purrazzo. Now Grace turns her attention towards Green, who will competing for the first time since returning from her honeymoon!

Preview (via IMPACT) - As IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 20th anniversary, one of the greatest rivalries in X-Division history will be renewed when Chris Sabin goes one-on-one with the returning Frankie Kazarian this Thursday. Back in 2003, Kazarian defeated Sabin in what was dubbed the “Battle of the Futures” but like Sabin said in last week’s interview with Gia Miller, “the future is now”. Which one of these IMPACT veterans will score the victory in what promises to be an edge-of-your-seat showdown?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Eric Young challenges Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary, we get a preview of things to come when Violent By Design battles the “Walking Weapon” and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Briscoes, in a colossal six-man tag team match. Last week, Alexander evened the odds when Young led a 3-on-2 assault on “Dem Boys” following VBD’s loss in their IMPACT World Tag Team Title rematch. What will happen when these six combustible elements step into the ring? Find out this Thursday!

