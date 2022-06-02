Impact Wrestling Preview 6.2.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Violent By Design picking up a huge win against IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes.

Tonight IMPACT continues on the road to Slammiversary as Mia Yim is in action, Kenny King’s Ultimate X spot on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Before the IMPACT:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Renee Michelle makes her IMPACT Wrestling return as she goes one-on-one with the poised and determined Alisha! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Slammiversary.

Impact on AXSTV:

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Trey Miguel qualified for the return of Ultimate X and was later confronted by one of his opponents at Slammiversary, Kenny King. When King tried to play mind games with the former X-Division champion, Miguel’s longtime friend, Blake Christian, came to his defense. After King called Christian a nobody, Miguel convinced him to put his Ultimate X spot on the line this Thursday! Will Blake Christian earn the opportunity of a lifetime? Find out on IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - This past weekend at The Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation event, Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to become the new Digital Media Champion. But now Swann must turn his attention towards the man who cost him an opportunity at the IMPACT World Title, commentator and competitor Matthew Rehwoldt. Will Swann continue his winning ways or will the “Drama King” bring his momentum to a screeching halt?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Honor No More was denied a rematch with The Good Brothers, they inserted themselves into the highly-anticipated bout between Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian, ending the match prematurely and laying them both out with a brutal assault. As IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 20th anniversary, Honor No More claims that it’s been “20 years of lies and disrespect”. But there to defend the company was Heath and Rhino, who confronted Honor No More before things got physical. This Thursday, what will happen when Mike Bennett and Matt Taven battle Heath and Rhino in tag team action?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following her shocking arrival at Under Siege, Mia Yim returns to singles competition this Thursday as she takes on the powerful Savannah Evans. While “The HBIC” has her sights set on becoming Knockouts World Champion in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary, Evans will be looking to soften her up for her ally and reigning Knockouts World Champion, Tasha Steelz. Who will stand tall in this crucial matchup?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Brace yourself for an all-star tag team showdown this Thursday. With Slammiversary quickly approaching, the action heats up when Moose teams with Steve Maclin to battle W. Morrissey and PCO. Can Moose set aside his issues with Sami Callihan and focus on the task at hand? Or will the unlikely alliance of Morrissey and PCO steamroll their way to victory? Find out as four of the biggest stars in IMPACT Wrestling step into the ring!

