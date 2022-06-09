Impact Wrestling Preview 6.9.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling continued the road to Slammiversary as Kenny King retained his spot in Ultimate X, the return of Jack Evans was announced plus another match was made for the PPV.

Tonight the road to Slammiversary continues as we are just 10 out from the 20 year anniversary show.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss it when Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice square off with Black Taurus and Crazzy Steve of Decay! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Slammiversary.

Preview (via IMPACT) - After Havok failed to “prove herself” to The Influence with a loss to the dominant Masha Slamovich, her ally in Decay, Rosemary, will look to send a physical message to the duo this Thursday. With Decay’s sights firmly set on reclaiming the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles, a victory over one half of the reigning champions, which Tenille Dashwood, will surely improve their position. Will Decay become one step closer towards a Knockouts World Tag Team Title shot? Or will The Influence prove that they are undeserving of such a golden opportunity?

Preview (via IMPACT) - One week removed from the chaotic tag team main event that saw Moose and Steve Maclin defeat Honot No More’s PCO and W. Morrissey, the unhuman PCO rises once again as he goes one-on-one with Maclin this Thursday. With Slammiversary on the horizon, there’s nothing these two relentless individuals won’t do in order to score the all-important victory!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Honor No More brutally attacked Heath and Rhino following their tag team match with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. After a vicious steel chair assault, Rhino left the IMPACT! Zone in an ambulance, prompting IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore to make a blockbuster match for Slammiversary: Honor No More vs the IMPACT Originals in a five-on-five showdown. But before we get there, Frankie Kazarian and the Motor City Machine Guns look to exact a measure of revenge when they battle Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in six-man tag team action this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Just ten nights before Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT World Title against Eric Young, he will look to end the undefeated streak of Joe Doering this Thursday! Since arriving in IMPACT Wrestling, Violent By Design’s powerhouse has yet to be pinned or submitted but the “Walking Weapon” vows to change all of that while sending a message to his Slammiversary opponent. Will Alexander reign supreme or will Doering erase his momentum en route to IMPACT’s biggest event of the summer?

