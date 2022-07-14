Impact Wrestling Preview 7.14.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout from Against All Odds and began the road to Emergence on Friday August 12.

Mike Bailey successfully defended his X-Division Championship against the debuting Alan Angels plus Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the number one contender to Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts World Championship.

Tonight we continue on the road to Emergence as we see six man tag team action and will Masha Slamovich claim another victim?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action kicks off Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. With Digital Media Champion Bryan Myers in his sights, Bhupinder Gujjar must first get by the head instructor at Swinger’s Dungeon, Johnny Swinger! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - This week’s IMPACT! main event is presented by the movie MARCUS, starring wrestling legend Paul “Big Show” White. MARCUS is coming to select theaters and video on demand on July 15.

Honor No More and Bullet Club are set to renew hostilities when they collide in a 4-on-4 tag team showdown this Thursday. In an interview with Gia Miller, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Chris Bey and Bullet Club’s newest member, Ace Austin, said that Honor No More picked a fight with them – but they didn’t finish it. As Honor No More looks to bounce back from a hit-and-run attack at the hands of Heath last week, which team will reign supreme?

Preview (via IMPACT) - IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander has defeated every member of Violent By Design in singles competition – but the war isn’t over just yet. After Eric Young hadn’t been seen or heard from since failing to capture the IMPACT World Title at Slammiversary, the leader of VBD made his shocking return last week. Joe Doering and Deaner went on the hunt for Alexander but quickly found themselves in a physical altercation with the Motor City Machine Guns. This Thursday, the “Walking Weapon” teams with The Guns as they attempt to bring an end to Violent By Design in a six-man tag team collision that will open the show!

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Against All Odds, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo triumphed over Mickie James and Mia Yim in an action-packed tag team clash. The following week on IMPACT!, Yim bounced back with an important singles victory over Purrazzo, earning her a Knockouts World Title opportunity at Emergence. With their respective tag team partners banned from ringside, Mickie James looks to even the score when she goes one-on-one with one of her fiercest rivals, Chelsea Green, this Thursday!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Steve Maclin shocked the world when he disguised himself as a cameraman to assault Sami Callihan, costing him the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Moose. One week later, IMPACT Wrestling legend James Storm looked to confront Moose in his locker room but found Maclin there instead. Indicating that he doesn’t plan on retiring from in-ring competition anytime soon, Storm challenged Maclin to a singles match this Thursday and the fight is on!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Masha Slamovich looks to continue on her path of destruction when she goes one-on-one with Tenille Dashwood this Thursday. At Against All Odds, Slamovich handed Dashwood an envelope and inside was a photo of Dashwood with a red cross through it. According to Gisele Shaw, this means that Masha is going to kill her! Can Dashwood withstand her wrath or will Slamovich Snowplow her way to another dominant victory?

