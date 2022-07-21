Impact Wrestling Preview 7.21.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary travel to the Undead Realm. Plus the Motor City Machine Guns eyed the world championship.

Tonight the road to Emergence heats up with a number one contender’s match and a championship match.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Johnny Swinger looks to get back in the win column but standing in his way is the high-flying Laredo Kid! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, the Motor City Machine Guns joined forces with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander to turn away the threat of Violent By Design once and for all. But after the match, Chris Sabin made it apparent that his sights were set on capturing the IMPACT World Title. Later in the night, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made a blockbuster #1 Contenders match between two of the most accomplished stars in IMPACT Wrestling history: Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley! What will happen when fellow Motor City Machine Guns collide with a coveted IMPACT World Title opportunity at Emergence on the line?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Mike Bailey captured the X-Division’s top prize, he vowed to be a fighting champion. After retaining his title in a hard-fought contest against Alan Angels, Bailey was blindsided by Deaner and Joe Doering. In an interview with Gia Miller, Bailey stated that if Deaner wanted a shot at the gold, all he had to do was ask! This Thursday, Bailey puts his X-Division Title on the line once again as he goes one-on-one with Deaner, who is looking to smooth over his relationship with the leader of Violent By Design, Eric Young.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Title against Mia Yim at Emergence, the two will team up to battle Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green in tag team action. While Purrazzo will be looking to bounce back after Yim defeated her to earn the golden opportunity, Green is just one week removed from her massive triumph over Mickie James that appeared to send the Knockouts legend packing. Can Grace and Yim coexist with their Knockouts World Title showdown just a few weeks away? Or will longtime friends Purrazzo and Green see their way to the winner’s circle?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week’s main event saw Honor No More score a huge victory in the ongoing war against Bullet Club. When the dust had settled, it was Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett who stood tall over IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Now Bullet Club has a chance at redemption when they send the two young guns of the group, Austin and Bey, into battle against Taven and Bennett.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Masha Slamovich looks to continue her path of destruction this Thursday. After making quick work of Tenille Dashwood, Slamovich handed her Influence sidekick, Madison Rayne, the dreaded death certificate. Will Slamovich Snowplow her way to another dominant victory or will former multi-time Knockouts World Champion Madison Rayne be the one to bring an end to her undefeated streak?

