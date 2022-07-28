Impact Wrestling Preview 7.28.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw “Speedball” Mike Bailey successfully defend the X-Division Championship against Violent By Design’s Deaner. We also saw Alex Shelley defeat Chris Sabin to become number one contender to the Impact World Championship.

Tonight we continue the road to Emergence on Friday August 12 live on IMPACT Plus.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Brian Myers continues to make Bhupinder Gujjar jump through hoops for a Digital Media Title opportunity as Punjab’s brightest blue-chip athlete must now battle Vincent of Honor No More! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, New Japan Pro-Wrestling standout KUSHIDA made his highly-anticipated IMPACT debut when he came to the aid of the Motor City Machine Guns following yet another blindside attack at the hands of Violent By Design. This Thursday, KUSHIDA will compete in an IMPACT ring for the first time ever as he goes one-on-one with former IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann! This match came about after Swann approached IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore with a desire to work his way back up to another IMPACT World Title opportunity.

Preview (via IMPACT) - In less than three weeks at Emergence, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Title against one half of the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley, in what is Shelly’s first ever World Title opportunity. But first, Alexander must get through the “Indian Lion” Shera when they meet in singles competition this Thursday! Alexander found himself in a physical exchange with Shera while he was on his way to assist the Motor City Machine Guns during their brawl with Violent By Design. Will Alexander continue his dominance or will Shera play spoiler en route to Emergence?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The war between Honor No More and Bullet Club rages on when Eddie Edwards takes on Ace Austin this Thursday. This match will also serve as the renewal of one of the most competitive rivalries in IMPACT Wrestling history as Edwards and Austin lock up once again! Last week, the young gun duo of Ace Austin and Chris Bey triumphed over Matt Taven and Mike Bennett but it wasn’t without the help of another hit and run assault from Heath. Who will fire the next shot when the battle for faction supremacy continues?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following Laredo Kid’s victory over Johnny Swinger last week on BTI, the high-flying Luchador was confronted by Swinger and his star pupil, Zicky Dice, in a digital exclusive video. But there to have his back was former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, who shooed Swinger’s Dungeon away. Now Swinger and Dice must put their money where their mouth is when they face off against Kid and Miguel in tag team action this Thursday!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.

