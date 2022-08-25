Impact Wrestling Preview 8.25.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw the fallout out from Emergence and began the road to abound For Glory. Eddie Edwards would win a six way elimination to become the number contender to the IMPACT World Championship.

Tonight the road to abound For Glory continues as the Knockouts World Championship is on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Hikuleo team up to battle Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in an exclusive match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Another chapter in the epic rivalry between Violent By Design and Time Machine will be written in a colossal six-man tag team match this Thursday. Eric Young and Deaner fired the last shot when they defeated the team of Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA at Emergence. But the stakes have been raised as Joe Doering and Alex Shelley are added into the mix. Will Young execute his plan to eliminate KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns once and for all?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, now known as VXT, are set to make their first Knockouts World Tag Team Title defense since winning the gold at Emergence. Standing across the ring from them will be the formidable duo of reigning Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim, who recently competed against one another in an instant classic. But with Masha Slamovich at the doorstep of the Knockouts World Champion, can Grace focus on the task at hand and become a dual champion?

Preview (via IMPACT) - At the conclusion of last week’s 6 Way #1 Contenders Elimination match, we learned that Eddie Edwards will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at the biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory. But where there’s one member of Honor No More, the others are sure to follow. As Alexander prepares for perhaps the most important match in his professional wrestling career, he must first do battle against Vincent this Thursday. Will Alexander gain momentum heading into Albany or will Vincent play spoiler in the name of Honor No More?

Preview (via IMPACT) - The age of Honor No More continued at Emergence when they defeated the Bullet Club in a high-stakes showdown, not only allowing them to remain a group in IMPACT Wrestling but also granting them their long-awaited IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity. While Matt Taven and Mike Bennett wait for Doc Gallows to return to action, his partner Karl Anderson will go one-on-one with Bennett this Thursday. If Anderson wins, Maria Kanellis lwill be banned from ringside for the upcoming IMPACT World Tag Team Title match.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Upon her return from the Undead Realm, the destructive force formerly known as Havok has been transformed into the bright, fun-loving Jessicka. But since then, the fortunes of her allies Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie have plunged into a downward spiral, resulting in the loss of their Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. This Thursday, Jessicka vows to turn that all around when she makes her in-ring debut on IMPACT.

Preview (via IMPACT) - At Emergence, Bhupinder Gujjar put up the fight of his life when he challenged Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. But when the dust had cleared, it was Myers who stood tall after sending Gujjar head-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Last week, Gujjar claimed that he wasn’t finished with Myers and the loss at Emergence only made him angrier. Now Gujjar must step into the ring against IMPACT newcomer Jason Hotch as he looks to get his hands on Myers once again.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

