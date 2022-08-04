Impact Wrestling Preview 8.4.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling saw Honor No More takes matters in their own hands hijacking the airwaves plus KUSHIDA made his in-ring debut defeating Rich Swann.

Tonight the road to Emergence continues as The Motor City Machine Guns take on Violent By Design, Masha Slamovich looks for a clean sweep of The Influence and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss it when the powerful Savannah Evans steps into the ring with the poised and determined Alish! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Emergence.

Preview (via IMPACT) - The giants of Honor No More and Bullet Club collide as PCO battles IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight! It was just one week ago when IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made a high-stakes showdown for Emergence, pitting Honor No More against Bullet Club in a match where if Honor No More loses, they must disband. But first, momentum is up for grabs and chaos is sure to ensue!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Before VXT challenge Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Emergence, Deonna Purrazzo and Rosemary will renew their epic singles rivalry this Thursday. But with Chelsea Green away planning Purrazzo’s bachelorette party and the mysterious Jessicka in Rosemary’s corner, there’s no telling what might happen when these two legendary Knockouts square off once again!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last week, Violent By Design’s leader, Eric Young, gave Joe Doering and Denaer their marching orders – take out the Motor City Machine Guns. This Thursday, Doering and Deaner will have an opportunity to do just that as they battle Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley in tag team action. As Shelley’s first-ever IMPACT World Title opportunity against Josh Alexander approaches at Emergence, can the Guns push back the threat of Violent By Design once and for all?

Preview (via IMPACT) - Sami Callihan is on the hunt for Steve Maclin after he cost Callihan the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Moose at Against All Odds. Last week, Moose continued to deny the allegations that he has an alliance with Maclin, which led to Callihan making an example out of Raj Singh! As Callihan seeks a “date” with both Maclin and Moose, the “Death Machine” must first lock up with Singh this Thursday.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Masha Slamovich is seeking total destruction of the Knockouts division and with an impressive winning streak of 12-0, she is well on her way to achieving that goal. After annihilating are Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne of The Influence, Slamovich looks to continue her path of destruction as she targets Gisele Shaw in singles action. Will Slamovich make quick work of her competition or can “The Quintessential Diva” shock the world?

Preview (via IMPACT) - When Brian Myers continued to duck and dodge the challenge of Bhupinder Gujjar last week, IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore made him put his money where his mouth is. As Myers vows to be a fighting champion, he must now defend his Digital Media Title against Decay’s Black Taurus this Thursday! Has Myers bitten off more than he can chew; will a new Digital Media Champion be crowned? Find out on IMPACT.

