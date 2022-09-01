Impact Wrestling Preview 9.1.22

Last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling set up a number one contender’s match between Masha Slamovich and Deonna Purrazzo after Purrazzo pinned Jordynne Grace to retain the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Bared Wired Massacre was also announced for Victory Road due to a huge brawl between Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin and Moose.

Tonight the road to Victory Road and Bound For Glory continues as two titles are on the line plus the return of Mickie James.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via IMPACT) - The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The young guns of Bullet Club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey, team up to battle IMPACT newcomers JD Griffey and Exodus who will be looking to make a name for themselves in the IMPACT Zone! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Bound For Glory.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will finally receive their long-awaited IMPACT World Tag Team Title opportunity when they challenge reigning champions The Good Brothers this Thursday. Just a few weeks ago at Emergence, Honor No More defeated Bullet Club in a wild faction war, not only allowing them to remain a group, but granting them this title shot as well. Following months of total nonstop warfare, who will bring gold back to their alliance? Find out when this epic tag team rivalry reaches its boiling point on IMPACT!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Who will challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title at IMPACT’s biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory? That question will be answered when Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo squares off with the undefeated Masha Slamovich this Thursday. Following Jordynne’s successful title defense over Mia Yim at Emergence, she was confronted by the unstoppable Slamovich who made her title aspirations crystal clear. One week later, another contender emerged when the former multi-time Knockouts World Champion Purrazzo pinned Grace in a Knockouts World Tag Team Title match. Gail Kim then made the match official: Deonna Purrazzo vs Masha Slamovich, and only one can earn a golden opportunity in Albany!

Preview (via IMPACT) - Last month, Knockouts legend Mickie James “went home” following a loss to Chelsea Green on IMPACT. As rumors regarding her retirement from professional wrestling continue to circulate, we can now confirm that James will return to the IMPACT Zone and make a major announcement this Thursday. What does “Hardcore Country” have in store for the wrestling world? Tune in to find out.

Preview (via IMPACT) - Following years of worldwide success, one of the world’s top Luchadores, Mascara Dorada, soars into IMPACT Wrestling this Thursday. Competing in an IMPACT ring for the very first time, Dorada will go one-on-one with New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Alex Zayne. As the eyes of the wrestling world are firmly set on Dallas, will Dorada be victorious in his IMPACT debut? Or will Zayne spoil his arrival with a victory of his own?

Preview (via IMPACT) - This Thursday, Mike Bailey looks to continue his impressive reign as X-Division Champion as he puts his title on the line once again. But in order to remain at the top of the mountain, Bailey must get through a former two-time X-Division Champion, Honor No More’s Kenny King. On a night filled with golden opportunities for Honor No More, will Kenny become the King of the X-Division? Or will Bailey add yet another successful title defense to his growing list of accolades?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following the show.